Finally, an acknowledgment that Sullivan County is the best place to retire in Tennessee that backs up the claim. This comes from Stacker, a website that aggregates content. It compiled a list of the best counties in Tennessee to retire using data from Niche.com.
So what’s Niche? It’s a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families. With in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, more than 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools, Niche helps students and families find and enroll in the right school for them, according to the data.
With all those resources, Niche also analyzes data to deliver conclusions, such as the best places to live, which it also has done for Tennessee — and not with just flash data but a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area.
For the best places to live in the state, Niche looked at the cost of living grade based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing, higher education rate, housing grades based on home values, property taxes, housing costs and local schools. It examined public schools, diversity, crime and safety, health and fitness, jobs, nightlife, outdoor activities, walkability and weather, among other factors.
So here are the top 10 places to live in the state: No. 1 is Hope Gardens, a Nashville suburb, followed by Elliston Place, also in Nashville; Brentwood; Sulphur Springs; Farragut (near Knoxville); Nolensville; Franklin; Germantown; Music Row; and Scarritt Peabody.
As to retirement, we know we can’t be beat in these parts, and the proof’s in the pudding. Last month, says Jeff Fleming, Kingsport’s retired city manger who oversees Move to Kingsport, 101 new families from outside the region including 25 states moved to the city. Some came to work, some came to retire, but that’s an average of three families per day moving in, and we’re delighted to have them.
In listing the top retirement counties in the state, Niche used data cited above as well as retiree newcomers, average sunny days, percentage of residents age 65 and older, access to doctors and restaurants, average winter snowfall, access to libraries, and recreational and fitness activities.
The result: Sullivan County is No. 1 in the state, followed by Loudon County, Cumberland County, Henry County, Carroll County, and in sixth place, Washington County. That’s followed by Roane County, Decatur County, Greene County and at No. 10, Giles County.
So there you have it: Sullivan, Washington and Greene counties are all among the top 10 counties to retire in the Volunteer State.
Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location, and Niche says that when seniors 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather, and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.
We fit the bill, and we’re happy to brag about it.