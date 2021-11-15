The annual display offered by the Southern Appalachians makes fall a favorite season, but the cooler temperatures usher in another season, one marked too often by death and destruction. We are entering the most dangerous time of the year for home fires.
In just one recent week, Washington County firefighters answered the alarm to a burning apartment building, an Erwin family lost most everything when their home burned, and in Elizabethton an 83-year-old woman died in a fire at her residence where she was living by herself.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires increase between the fall and winter months with peaks in December and January, and the U.S. Fire Administration estimates that about 900 people will die over the coming months. The leading cause? Heating equipment. About two-thirds of home heating fire deaths are caused by portable or fixed space heaters.
Many of these fires occur in older, smaller homes occupied by folks who simply cannot afford modern, efficient heating systems. They must make do during the coldest weeks of fall and winter with electric and the potentially more dangerous kerosene heaters. In addition to the fire hazard, kerosene heaters release carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, substances that create a risk especially to pregnant women, asthmatics, individuals with cardiovascular disease, elderly persons and young children.
For general safety, this is the time of year to change batteries in smoke detectors; fully check and service your heating devices; have your HVAC system inspected, cleaned and serviced; check and replace furnace filters; and if you use space heaters, ensure there’s at least 3 feet of space around them. Don’t place fabrics on space heaters to dry, and turn heaters off when going to bed.
If you’ve got a fireplace, have it inspected before you use it this year. Keep flammable objects at least 3 feet away from the fireplace, and install a mesh metal screen around it. Keep holiday decorations away from open flames and other heat sources, and do not use lit candles for decorating your home.
Create a fire escape plan and practice it regularly. Designate escape routes for each area of your home and establish a meeting place outside. Practice escaping your home while staying low to avoid breathing in smoke. Also practice escaping through windows using emergency ladders.
Portable generators are useful during power outages. However, many homeowners are unaware of the potential dangers — the most common being carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock or electrocution and fire hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says half of generator-related accidental deaths happen in the four coldest months of the year, November through February.
December is the peak time of year for home candle fires — the top two days being Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. An average of 7,900 home candle fires are reported each year.
Be smart. Be aware. Be safe. Stay alive.