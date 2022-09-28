Niehgborhood

The city of Kingsport is honoring Good Neighbor Day by asking residents to honor the whole week next week.

 Contributed photo

It’s Good Neighbor Week in Kingsport and an opportunity to know the folks who share your neighborhood, especially for the hundreds of new residents who have made the city their home this year.

It’s actually a national holiday, though no one gets excused from work. In the early 1970s, Becky Mattson of Lakeside, Montana, created Good Neighbor Day, and in 1978 President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation establishing it as a holiday. In 2004 the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating it to be celebrated on the 26th of the month.

