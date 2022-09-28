It’s Good Neighbor Week in Kingsport and an opportunity to know the folks who share your neighborhood, especially for the hundreds of new residents who have made the city their home this year.
It’s actually a national holiday, though no one gets excused from work. In the early 1970s, Becky Mattson of Lakeside, Montana, created Good Neighbor Day, and in 1978 President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation establishing it as a holiday. In 2004 the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating it to be celebrated on the 26th of the month.
Kingsport decided to make it a weekly event this year from Sept. 25 to the end of the month, a week to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. It’s a week to get to know the people living next door, say hello to the family down the street, or throw up a friendly wave to the kids cycling by.
“There are so many simple ways to build community and be a good neighbor, not just during Good Neighbor Week, but throughout the year,” said Alanna Leonberg, chair of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. “We hope the week will serve as a catalyst and inspire Kingsport residents to take simple steps to actively engage with one another in a positive way.”
Besides saying hello to the folks next door, how can you celebrate the week? The city has some suggestions. They include introducing yourself and your family to a new neighbor you’ve not met, completing a maintenance task you’ve been putting off doing at home, and walking about your neighborhood and picking up any trash you see.
You may also write a note of thanks or give a gift of appreciation to a neighbor, invite your neighbors to do something social with you, or help a neighbor with a task or chore they may be unable to accomplish on their own.
A great way to get to know your neighbors better is to schedule a group neighborhood cleanup day. Set a date, perhaps a Saturday or Sunday when folks are more likely to be free, print some information about when and where the group will meet, outline the scope of the cleanup and determine where the trash will be disposed of — perhaps each participant takes a bag of trash home with them to dispose of in their toter.
Ask participants to bring several large plastic bags and perhaps offer to serve snacks and drinks at someone’s home after the event. And make it an annual undertaking, if not twice or more a year, to keep your neighborhood clean.
Most important during Good Neighbor Week, or anytime for that matter, is to wear a smile.
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission is a 12-person volunteer organization that serves to strengthen the city’s neighborhoods by providing a communication channel between neighborhoods and the city, as well as providing guidance on neighborhood solutions. The city’s online Neighborhood Toolbox at kptneighborhoods.com provides a variety of resources for residents to have the most effective communication channels with the city as possible.