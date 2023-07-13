Miss Kingsport 2023 3

Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport are shown here participating in last year’s Fun Fest activities.

 Contributed/Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition

For 42 years, Fun Fest has followed its original mandate to “promote unity, harmony, fellowship and cooperation among people in the greater Kingsport area.”

Over those years events have been added and removed, and while some fees have become necessary — mainly for concerts — to the extent possible Fun Fest remains free or at low cost and open to the general public.

