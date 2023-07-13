For 42 years, Fun Fest has followed its original mandate to “promote unity, harmony, fellowship and cooperation among people in the greater Kingsport area.”
Over those years events have been added and removed, and while some fees have become necessary — mainly for concerts — to the extent possible Fun Fest remains free or at low cost and open to the general public.
Founders also wanted the annual celebration to be appealing to all age groups and to people with varying interests, and that, too, has been maintained.
Fun Fest was created as an effort to unite Kingsport residents, to help support the belief that Kingsport is a caring community that is a good place to live and to work, and to provide numerous opportunities for people to congregate and become acquainted while appealing to their interests in culture, athletics, arts and entertainment.
It has become a homecoming event, one of the larger community events in the Southeast, and this year takes place from July 14-22 with plenty to do and see. The Fun Fest store is located in the lobby of the Kingsport Chamber at 400 Clinchfield St. It offers merchandise such as the new 2023 Fun Fest shirt in three different color options as well as long-sleeve tees, socks and hats and coffee mugs and puzzles.
Concert Series tickets are $15 each for the Thursday, July 20, show featuring Ellie Holcomb and Danny Gokey. Friday and Saturday shows are $20, featuring performances from Johnnyswim and Boyz II Men on Friday, July 21, and Brittney Spencer, Chris Lane and Clay Walker on Saturday, July 22. To preregister for an event, purchase tickets or merchandise, visit funfest.net.
The Fun Fest Parade is this Friday at 6:30 p.m. Other events that day include a lunchtime jazz orchestra, wiffle ball, the Broad Street Boogie and the scavenger hunt, which goes on all week. On Saturday, July 15, are a bird walk, outdoor volleyball tournament, fishing derby, downtown street fair, chalk walk and pickle in the park. On Sunday will be Big Lon’s vinyl record expo, the handmade market, gem and mineral show, Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County pageants, Farm Fest, Allandale Family Picnic and gellyball and Furfest.
Monday, July 17, offers the Kingsport Ruck Walk, softball tourney, Kids Central, wiffle ball, community bingo, the Fun Fest pool party, a picnic for the physically and mentally challenged, patio party, Appalachian Express chorus, the Fun Fest Dog Show, and men’s and ladies’ workout. On Tuesday, July 18, are a baseball skills camp, putt-putt tourney, splash pad, bread in a bag, tie dye, wolf run, square and round dance, and night with the Kingsport Axmen.
Wednesday, July 19, events include dollar days at Bays, basketball, community appreciation day, Taste of Tri-Cities, Lazy Crazy Triathlon, a giant-screen outdoor movie and concerts. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21, offer financial literacy day, a bird walk, and the sunset concert. The Hot Air Balloon Glow is on the 21st, and on Saturday, July 22, is Breakfast With the Balloons and the Hot Air Balloon Rally, along with the Fun Fest car show and a fireworks spectacular.
There are even more events daily and throughout all of Fun Fest, plenty to see and do with a full slate of arts and entertainment events for all ages. If you’ve misplaced our Fun Fest booklet describing this year’s continuing events, just visit timesnews.net, click on the spyglass symbol at the top of the home page and type in: Fun Fest.
Enjoy the week. Hundreds of volunteers have worked hard to bring it to you.