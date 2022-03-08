Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature on a single piece of legislation will cause the tiny town of Pound, population 878, to cease to exist Nov. 1 of next year. On that date, the town will become part of Wise County.
The only way to prevent that from happening is a resolution to rescind that law, which must be approved by both houses of state government and signed by the governor during the next session of the Virginia Legislature, which convenes next January for 60 days.
And so, the town has the rest of this year to demonstrate that it can successfully conduct its legal business. It hasn’t met in months due to lack of a quorum, but that problem has been rectified by the 30th Judicial Circuit, which appointed three new council members — Doris Mullins, Kensleigh Browning and former Mayor and Town Manager George Dean.
Mullins and Browning were among four residents who filed letters of interest for the open seats. Dean was not, and has declined the appointment. But that leaves sufficient council members to establish a quorum. The newly appointed members will serve through Dec. 31. General elections will be held in November to fill the positions through the end of the term.
The legislation dissolving the town includes no conditions that must be met. But the Virginia Municipal League has provided a list of steps it believes Pound can reasonably meet “within the time frame this legislation sets forth,” said Rep. Terry Kilgore, who introduced the law to dissolve the town. In other words, if the town again becomes embroiled in turmoil such as it has experienced the past several years, it will, as per an old Ink Spots tune, be “all over but the crying.”
Given the history, there’s one item on that list that looms large: “Act with professionalism and respect for one another.”
Many of the town’s problems of late were due to personality conflicts, to say the least. Professionalism went out the window for some members of the council, who would have little to nothing to do with others. This can’t continue if the council is to succeed.
The other benchmarks include: Hiring a town attorney with local government experience; holding, attending and participating in council meetings that are properly noticed under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act; approving a budget under state law that is managed with fiscal integrity and includes a capital management plan; attending appropriate FOIA and other government and budget training and using that training; and, following all state, federal and local laws, including passage of an ordinance to move local elections to November.
The council leadership asked for this opportunity to show that it can fulfill its duties. Now it must make good on the opportunity in front of it.
Local government is always better because it answers directly to those it represents and better understands local issues. For the new council, it’s going to be a tough row to hoe. Town residents can help by demonstrating their support, showing up at meetings and always maintaining civility.
Going forward, it’s “do or die” for this new council, and we wish it well.