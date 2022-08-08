OPED-ECONOMY-EDITORIAL-GET

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee July 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

 Win McNamee

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Any good financial adviser will tell his novice clients to refrain from checking the stock market every day to see how their investments are doing. It’s the long term that counts, not the volatility of daily buying and selling on the exchanges. That same caution should be applied to trying to keep track of the current economy, which seems to swing from inflation to recession at the drop of a hat. It’s up to each family to properly assess its financial condition and buy and spend accordingly.

