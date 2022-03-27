It took years of effort and a last-minute $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, but at long last, construction is underway for expansion of the Sullivan County Jail at Blountville.
But is Sullivan County repeating an error of the past by failing to provide for sufficient new cells? Will it find that when this latest expansion is complete that it will have already filled the new cells and once again, be operating an overcrowded jail?
In 1955, voters approved a referendum to spend $200,000 on a new jail because the then-current facility had been at capacity for 20 years. By 1974, it was at capacity again, and inmates sued in federal court complaining of a constitutional violation of cruel and unusual punishment. They won.
The court ordered the population be reduced within a timetable, that the county’s “workhouse” which housed 20 inmates be closed, and that the county erect a prefabricated metal structure for such use. The new jail opened in 1986 with a capacity of 317. It quickly reached that capacity.
By the turn of the century an expansion project brought the main jail’s capacity to 353 for a total of 449 beds, including the jail annex. But in 2003, the annex was closed, leaving the county with only 383 inmate beds and a jail that continued to be overcrowded. In 2005, the county built another new jail referred to as an “extension” despite that it was not connected to the main jail. That gave the county its current capacity of 621 beds.
But in recent years the two facilities have been holding 800 to 900 inmates. The inmate load hit the 1,000 milestone in 2019.
The county looked for ways to reduce the inmate population. One of the most successful was initiated by Sheriff Jeff Cassidy to move nonviolent inmates awaiting trial out of the jail and into their homes where they would continue to be monitored. And as the pandemic took hold, the number of inmates further decreased.
But the jail currently still holds more than 900 inmates. It is certified for 621, and the $90 million expansion will only add 500 cells.
The state has continued to recertify the jail despite critical overcrowding and increased inmate-on-inmate violence, and despite that at times the jail was the most overcrowded in the state. But the state took into consideration Sheriff Cassidy’s efforts to reduce population and the fact that the county was moving to expand the jail.
Five years ago, a consultant recommended the county spend about $85 million to build a jail that would more than double the current inmate capacity from 621 cells to 1,400. The consultant said that would be sufficient for the next 20 years provided various programs reduce needed jail space by about 15%.
But the county delayed while costs increased. Now construction has begun on a jail that will cost more than $85 million and will have a capacity of only about 1,125 beds, well short of of the 1,400 recommended.
How soon will the new jail be at capacity? Time will tell. But when it is the county will be right back where it was when debate started on this new expansion, and there will be yet another debate on the only solution, which will be to expand once again.