Generally, the more information you have the better your decisions, especially with regard to spending money. The wise consumer who needs a new stove, for example, will consult reviews or friends and family to help decide the best model for the money.
Did the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen have sufficient information when, in a recent straw vote, a majority opted to spend $5 million in “free” money on the public library, rather than a new fire station, Justice Center renovations, parks or the Academic Village?
We aren’t questioning money spent on the library. Let’s be clear about that. It’s one of Kingsport’s most underutilized treasures.
But we ask the question because at least one of those choices — the fire station — deals with public safety. The money does not come from local taxpayers, but the federal American Rescue Plan.
Mayor Pat Shull said he would like to see the new fire station built, and Alderman Paul Montgomery said he thought improvements to the Academic Village were key because it provided the most impact in economic development. But Vice Mayor Colette George and Aldermen Betsy Cooper, Darrell Duncan, Tommy Olterman and James Phillips all said they felt the library was the one project that benefited the most people.
In April, library manager Chris Markley made a presentation to the board on a plan to renovate the library at its current location for around $4.7 million. The library was built in 1931 as a post office and was last renovated in 1993. It has a litany of problems from books overflowing the shelves, a children’s room that is small and cramped, an elevator that is old and breaks down, and not enough room for programming.
The library needs work.
But the American Enterprise Institute, a public policy think tank, reported earlier this year that library use has been in steady decline across the nation. It cited a study last year that found a 31% decline in public library building use between 2000 and 2018, a decline that had little to do with funding, as funding has generally increased since 2012.
Moreover, a new national survey from the Survey Center on American Life finds that libraries are not significant to the lives of Americans to the extent they once were.
“Only 7% of Americans visit libraries weekly, while 22% report visiting libraries at least once or twice a month. Almost six in 10 Americans report they seldom or never visit their local public library, with 32% saying they never do.”
None of that is surprising, given the endless available information and reading that is available via the internet.
And, the Institute for Museum and Library Services’ Public Library Survey (PLS) data finds that over the past decade, there has been a non-trivial decline in visits per capita to libraries nationwide. The PLS data show that in 2009, Americans visited a library 5.4 times per year on average. A decade later in 2019, attendance dropped to 3.9 visits per year — a 28% decline.
Would a detailed report covering Kingsport Library operations over a 20-year period show a similar dramatic decline? If so, does spending $5 million on a service in decline make the best use of that money?
Contrast that with a fire station that needs to be replaced.
Kingsport needs library access and it needs up-to-date fire protection. We can and should have both. But perhaps a rethinking of the library’s mission and future is in order if it is following the same usage decline of its sister libraries nationwide.