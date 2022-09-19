Generally, the more information you have the better your decisions, especially with regard to spending money. The wise consumer who needs a new stove, for example, will consult reviews or friends and family to help decide the best model for the money.

Did the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen have sufficient information when, in a recent straw vote, a majority opted to spend $5 million in “free” money on the public library, rather than a new fire station, Justice Center renovations, parks or the Academic Village?

