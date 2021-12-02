The Inventor Center, the first phase of what’s known as Innovation Village, was created in Kingsport just four years ago with a $540,000 grant from the city. Adjacent to the city’s Academic Village, it is part of a strategic vision to position Kingsport as the advanced manufacturing innovation hub of Central Appalachia, an “entrepreneurial sandbox” for creators and inventors and a community center for training a digital workforce.
A significant expansion of this groundbreaking initiative has just been announced: the Center for Digital Innovation. And we can’t imagine a better place for it than the former Kingsport City Hall on East Center Street in the heart of downtown.
It will be an incredible asset not just to the city’s education center but businesses small and large, offering digital support for the growing regional entrepreneurial system, remote workforces, and new business creators and innovators. It’s a partnership that includes Create Appalachia, Sync Space and others.
Create Appalachia has a goal of making our region a better place to live and work through innovation and entrepreneurship centered around the arts. Since 2014, it has worked with East Tennessee State University, Sync Space, Kingsport and Johnson City to promote economic development through the arts with centers in both cities.
The Center for Digital Innovation will occupy half of the building with such assets as a computer lab and training room fully equipped and focused on skills that are sought by regional manufacturers and employers and that are aligned with the Kingsport City Schools system and higher education partners. It will also include photography and videography studios, large-format printers, a large gallery, events space and technology-enabled conference rooms as well as co-working spaces. Private offices are available for rent to entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“Kingsport is a city built on innovation and a workforce that supports the region’s manufacturing industry,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “Expanding Innovation Village to include a digital technology center is key to providing opportunities for students and the public to learn new skills, and is a welcomed addition to our city’s culture of leadership in advanced manufacturing.”
“When you think about designing a product or visualizing an idea, it starts with digital design,” said Cher Cornett, president of Create Appalachia and professor at ETSU’s Department of Digital Media. “At the Center for Digital Innovation, we are adding equipment, technology and training opportunities for the community to learn the new digital tools of manufacturing, creativity and the arts.”
“Access to this level of technology and training is very expensive and can be a non-starter for many entrepreneurs and creators, especially when you consider traditionally underrepresented and minority populations,” said Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space Entrepreneur Center. “A central focus of this center is the removal of those historical barriers and creating accessibility and programs for all members of our community.”
This is the perfect use and the perfect location for this valuable asset. Taxpayers will be earning just one dollar a year from this initiative but gaining so much more in investing in the future.
Sullivan County is a co-owner of the building with court offices to remain in the other half, and its approval is required for this project to advance. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the goal is to incubate Create Appalachia in the building and then determine where it can relocate in downtown in two to three years. We see no better permanent home than right where it will open.
To all involved, well done!