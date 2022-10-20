After capturing the Republican nomination in August 2018, Bill Lee was a clear front-runner in the race to replace term-limited Bill Haslam as governor of Tennessee. Polls showed Lee ahead of Democratic opponent Karl Dean by double digits, and he won the race with 60% of the vote.
But despite certain victory, Lee met Dean for three debates during the contest — as he should have. But not this campaign. Gov. Lee likely is even further ahead in his second race for governor, and he’s taking advantage of it by ignoring his Democratic opponent, Dr. Jason Martin, a Nashville physician and political newcomer.
By doing so Gov. Lee is denying all state residents, regardless of party, an opportunity to size up the candidates in the time-honored tradition of debates. Time was that if a candidate refused to debate his opponent, it could cost him the election. Times have changed.
Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Martin. Why not? Because he’s “most focused on being the governor right now.” That’s been his response as Nov. 8 approached. It’s also part of a growing trend and not just statewide.
No debates are scheduled in the race over the state’s open 5th Congressional District, a contest that has drawn national attention after Republicans redrew district lines for the seat in hopes of gaining another representative in Congress. According to the Associated Press, “Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has maintained a low profile after winning the primary back in August, while Democratic hopeful Heidi Campbell says he has ignored seven different invites to various forums where face-to-face encounters could occur. Similarly, there have been no debates between Democrat Odessa Kelly and incumbent Republican Rep. Mark Green in Tennessee’s Congressional 7th District.”
Martin has called Lee’s refusal to debate “a reflection on his lack of leadership as governor.” Lee seems unconcerned as he cruises to reelection. When asked how seriously he was taking his campaign, Lee said he was “happy and pleased” with his administration’s accomplishments.
“I’ve said it’s the highest honor I have to serve as governor, and I’m asking the people of Tennessee to give me an opportunity to do it four more years,” Lee said.
Campaign finance disclosure reports show that Lee has nearly $3.7 million in campaign cash available, raising a little more than $557,000 between July 21 through Sept. 30. He spent about $1.4 million during that time. Martin raised around $481,000 during that same time frame and has spent nearly $300,000.
Debates help voters make informed choices and encourage candidates to focus on policy issues.
They are often the only time candidates meet at the same time in the same place so that the electorate can size them up and determine who they think is best for the office. Debates promote accountability of elected officials — if you agree to them. A shame Gov. Lee is taking the electorate for granted.