“As a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on this date and after consultation with public health officials as necessary, I, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, pursuant to the authority vested in me under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, do hereby renew, effective July 20, 2021, the January 31, 2020, determination ... that a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide.”
When Secretary Becerra renewed that public health emergency determination, he didn’t do it because he could. He did it because drastically rising COVID infection rates and hospitalizations are increasing across the country.
What’s causing this resurgence? Health officials and scientists point to two clear reasons: The low vaccination rate, particularly in young adults and teens, and the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The Delta variant has proved to be a nastier, more potent and more concentrated version of the original COVID-19.
Across the country, those sickest and hospitalized a year ago were most often elderly or immune compromised and unvaccinated.
Those are the facts. Period. Yet, the Sullivan County Board of Education has chosen to ignore every piece of scientific medical evidence and essentially shrugged off any meaningful protocols to address the resurgence in the pandemic. And yes, it is a resurgence. And yes, that resurgence is in the very age groups that will populate many Sullivan County schools.
But the school board voted 5-0 to adopt “protocols” that aren’t protocols at all. For all intents and purposes, life at the schools won’t be much different than for the 2018-19 school year.
It, of course, took 12 points to say that so it looked as if there were actual meat in the document. And then the board got caught up in naming the document.
Here’s the thing: If it were actually meaningful, it could have simply been named “Sullivan County (TN) Schools COVID Pandemic Protocols for School Year 2021-22.”
Instead of being proactive, including encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, the board punted. They invited a Delta variant outbreak.
But give them credit; to cover their mistake they have a disclaimer that states they can change the document as health conditions dictate.
News flash, folks: Health conditions dictate.
With what is basically inaction, the school board is putting every student, faculty member and administrator at risk of infection, prolonged sickness, hospitalization, and heaven forbid, worse.
There’s an old adage that says that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. There’s no prevention nor hint of concern from the Sullivan County Board of Education. If there’s an outbreak, turning back the clock won’t be possible for the infected.
As of this writing, Kingsport City Schools appear to be on a pre-pandemic business-as-usual path, too. Here’s hoping the city board members step up and take preventive action where their county counterparts failed.