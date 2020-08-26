Given all that has befallen us this year, it seems a long way to Oct. 9. But the folks in Rogersville and Hawkins County are holding their collective breath, hoping COVID-19 or some other surprise doesn’t get in the way of Heritage Days.
One after another, area festivals and events have fallen prey to the coronavirus, but the folks behind Hawkins County’s biggest shindig of the year are moving full speed ahead. The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is just as enthused, having approved the Heritage Association’s request to close Main Street for Heritage Days Oct. 9-11, as well as Nov. 28 for a new all-day Christmas Market event.
If you’ve not heard of Heritage Days, “you ain’t from ’round here” as local old-timers are wont to say. The festival showcases traditional music, storytellers and dancers, special activities for children, demonstrations of pioneer skills, antique quilts, cars and farm equipment, a juried craft show, and a food court, among other things. The three-day celebration literally brings thousands to downtown Rogersville.
Oh, and don’t forget the Great Chili Cook-Off at the Hale Springs Inn courtyard. Applications are now available at rogersvilleheritage.org. Or the 100 juried craft artists offering a wide variety of lovely handmade items and the art and photography show, the children’s train or the Civil War Cavalry re-enactors at Crockett Spring Park.
Rogersville is one of Tennessee’s oldest towns, founded in 1775 by Joseph Rogers and settled by the grandparents of Davy Crockett. It is unique in the state and region for historic preservation with its entire downtown district on the National Register of Historic Places. Main Street is home to Federal-style buildings surrounding the town square, and has remained virtually intact since 1789.
Rogersville flourished due to its location on an important stage road that connected Atlanta to Washington, D.C., with routes to Kentucky and the Cumberland settlements. As a result, several inns and taverns were built there including Rogers Tavern in 1786 and McKinney’s Tavern (now named Hale Springs Inn) built in 1824.
With such an illustrious history, Rogersville annually looks forward to showing it off and hosting a weekend of fall feasting and celebration. And it fully intends to let nothing, pandemic included, get in the way.
Says Heritage Association organizer Renee Trent, “We’re keeping a close eye on the numbers, and the epi curve. If the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) are continuing to rise. If the mayor or the governor makes mandates against large gatherings again. Those are restrictions that we would have to follow. Even if everything stays as it is now, we are still looking to change a few things to comply with social distancing.
“People might see some changes, but we are really hoping that we can still provide Heritage Days because it is such a keystone thing for our community.”
But more than that, the region needs Heritage Days. It needs this break from misery.
We join the organizers in hoping for the best and that Heritage Days goes on as advertised.