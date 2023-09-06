It has always been the case that a silent majority is subservient to the wishes of a vocal minority, as recently demonstrated in Hawkins County, where Mayor Mark DeWitte set out with good intentions but was sent packing.
Having had his fill of the usual complaints directed at mayors about unkempt property, barking dogs, loud vehicles and other nuisances, DeWitte decided it was time to establish some ordinances, and enforce them. He contacted the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service.
CTAS was created by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1973 at the urging of county officials and the Tennessee County Services Association, which saw need for an agency to give prompt, accurate technical assistance for all aspects of county government, on a daily basis, to Tennessee’s 95 counties.
CTAS provided Mayor DeWitte a draft resolution giving the county ability to force residents to, where deemed necessary, clean up their act.
The resolution, called the County Powers Act, would have allowed Hawkins County some of the same powers authorized for municipalities including ability to “define, prohibit, abate, suppress, prevent and regulate all acts, practices, conduct, businesses, occupations, callings, trades, uses of property and all other things whatsoever detrimental, or liable to be detrimental, to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare” of the county’s inhabitants.
When word of the resolution hit the streets, you might have thought it the second coming of the Boston Tea Party, only along the North Fork of the Holston. With just two weeks public notice of the proposed resolution, more than 100 residents showed up at the commission’s meeting, most to protest, many apparently under the impression that they own their property and can do with it what they like, when neither is true.
You can only own rights to land and even then, not all rights since the state always retains the right of eminent domain. Nor can you, for example, legally use your property to dispose of used oil. At some point, your temporary use of land to which you claim title will pass to someone else.
“It was an idea that came up when I was looking for ways to help folks who call my office every day and ask for assistance with a trash problem near their home,” DeWitte told the audience prior to the beginning of citizens comments. “That’s what started it all. After some research I consulted Tennessee County Assistance Service ... and their suggestion was the wording of the resolution.”
DeWitte noted that 14 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have adopted this resolution.
So long as Mayor DeWitte remains in office, Hawkins will not be among them.
Said the mayor, “The concerns of the majority of folks I received messages from, or spoke to, have been heard. They’ve bene heard loudly. Hawkins County citizens like their freedom, and that’s what they’ll have. We’re going to pull that resolution. I’m not going to bring it back up again. If a commissioner decides to bring it up, I won’t support it.”
The mayor and commission should always act in the common good, which in this situation would have been to protect the majority against nuisances caused by a minority. But as the old saying goes, whoever screams loudest, wins.
