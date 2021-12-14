The conspiracy theories about COVID and its vaccines run the gamut of what sounds possible but isn’t, and fantasy. They include that the disease is being manipulated by the deep state, is a plot by Big Pharma or doesn’t even exist. The naysayers “believe” the vaccines can alter your DNA, cause infertility or kill or damage cells, or contain 5G tracking chips.
If you believe any of these things, it would be a waste of your time to continue reading. Have a nice day.
The rational among us know that vaccines won’t prevent you from getting any of the current COVID variations, and the same is likely true for new variations. But vaccines will prevent the vast majority from getting serious disease and dying, because at some point you’re almost assuredly going to be exposed to COVID.
Vinay Prasad, MD, MPH, is associate professor of medicine at the University of California. He notes that over time, “every single person on earth has a date with this virus” because as with flu, COVID will not be eradicated. And when that happens, he says, “a few of us might get very sick while many of us may only get mild illness or not get sick at all.”
If you haven’t been vaccinated, you might think about under what terms you will have your date with destiny and be exposed to COVID. It doesn’t matter if vaccines are not perfect or if you can still get sick, because without question, they greatly reduce the chance of hospitalization and death. That’s the bottom line.
Take the vaccine and most likely live, or, refuse the vaccine and play Russian roulette with your life.
Ballad Health’s latest data projects the number of people at its hospitals with COVID could surpass 300 by Christmas. Ballad’s model also projects more than 70 deaths in the two weeks leading up to Christmas.
There were 76 virus-related deaths in its service area from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, the most reported since the week of Oct. 3-9. During that time more than 3,400 new cases were reported across the hospital system’s 21-county service area. As of Dec. 8, 229 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad’s hospitals.
Ballad said 53% of those hospitalized were between the ages of 40 and 69 with an average age of 63.7. Two were children. As hospitalizations have trended upwards, so too has the number of patients being treated through Ballad’s safer-at-home program, which had 183 people in it on Wednesday. That number has steadily trended up since the start of November.
But here’s what you should focus on: Of those 229 patients at Ballad hospitals, 90% were not fully vaccinated, 58 were in intensive care and 43 were on ventilators. As was the case the previous week, none of those in intensive care were fully vaccinated.
It’s worth repeating: Not one patient in intensive care had been fully vaccinated.
Northeast Tennessee’s infection rate is twice that of the state’s. Why? Because the region’s vaccination rates have fallen further behind the state rate: 48.1% of the seven-county region’s residents are fully vaccinated compared to 50.9% statewide.
Prasad said “I prefer to meet the virus on the best terms, after two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine” and boosters. How about you?