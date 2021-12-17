When we recently asked readers for suggestions on businesses they’d like to see in Kingsport, the response included some that came, perhaps because residents said at the time they would support them, but left, because they didn’t.
More than 1,400 residents replied with suggestions for more grocery stores, restaurants, family-fun destinations and entertainment venues. Among the top suggestions: another Chick-fil-A, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Publix, Cheesecake Factory and Red Lobster.
Such businesses keep a sharp eye on emerging markets, and they invest where they see opportunity. Contrary to popular belief, a community cannot get a particular business just because community leaders request one. The business must see a long-term opportunity for success.
We believe Kingsport is ripe for investment by at least one of those companies (and we believe more). Given the constant traffic line at Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A, certainly a second store could only succeed. Rumors have swirled around the possibility, but for now the one location is bustling — and bursting at the seams.
But how well similar businesses are doing is also factored into location decisions. If a locality does poorly supporting the restaurants it has, it’s unlikely chain restaurants will have it at the top of their development schedule.
One of the main topics mentioned in our survey centered around entertainment for younger generations. Many said they felt having more entertainment options would keep kids out of trouble. Other responses asked for businesses we’ve already had over the years including Sam’s Club, a skating rink, Denny’s, laser tag, Cootie Browns and Cici’s Pizza. All were suggested multiple times throughout the thread. All closed after their first attempt at making a run in Kingsport, and it’s unlikely they will return, though not unheard of.
If Kingsport residents want more such businesses, they must demonstrate they will support them. The best way to do that is by supporting those already here. When Rush Street Bar and Grill closed after 41 years, a customer in the building that final day said she had heard so many people expressing their sadness over its loss. But her comment was, “Where have they been?”
The owners sold the business for retirement, not due to lack of support, but times have not been easy for businesses since the start of the pandemic, and if we wish to keep them, we must patronize them not just during the holidays but throughout the year.
When you do so you also are supporting your neighbors and your local economy. These businesses give back, donating to our schools and supporting the community with taxes and jobs in a ripple effect that makes the city a better place to live, and shop.
Next time you drive by that local store that you haven’t been in for months, pull over and give them a visit. Think about the owner who’s trying to make a go of it in tough times where money doesn’t buy as much.
Local businesses report generating $68 of local economic return for every $100 spent in their stores, according to the Huffington Post. This includes payroll, local taxes and donations to local organizations. According to the report, over $9.3 billion would be returned to our economy if every family in the U.S. spent just $10 a month in local businesses.
Yes, we all want those new stores. But we also need to keep the ones we have. As we’ve reported, we also need to become advocates for Kingsport — for its businesses, its parks, its schools and its housing.