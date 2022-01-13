It’s been seven months since 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her home in rural Hawkins County. Understandably, nerves are frayed over fear she may never be found and the case never solved.
That does not excuse those harassing Summer’s father by showing up at his place of employment and slandering both parents on a public street.
If there is anything to protest about this case, it would be that it remains unsolved. But three people with signs making a lot of noise near the Department of Children’s Services in Rogersville Jan. 11 seemed to agree that police are doing all they can. “Law enforcement is amazing,” said one. “We work with law enforcement.”
They weren’t protesting anything. Rather, much of what they said was to defame Summer’s parents with comments we will not repeat. The accusations were based on no facts known at this time, thus of absolutely no use nor purpose.
As Summer’s father, Don Wells, said of their behavior, “Let the police do their job. I feel that they’re (the protesters) just making a mockery out of everything for their YouTube channel and personal gain.”
Wells told local media that he could call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation any time he wanted and they would talk to him. “I know that they’re still working,” he said. What the activists have accomplished is an increase in false information.
Following the activity at the DCS office, the TBI announced that the agency has seen a rise in the online spread of misinformation regarding the search for Summer.
The TBI reported that the agency “is doing everything within its power” to find Summer, adding that the lack of answers and developments in the case is frustrating to all investigators who continue the search.
The same day as the activity at the DCS office, Kingsport residents gathered at Borden Park to pray for Summer’s safe return, as did her parents last June.
“Well, whoever has my daughter, I pray and hope that they have not harmed her and they bring her back to us safe and sound,” Summer’s mother, Candus Bly Wells, said. That plea was echoed by her father. “Me and Candus know for a fact that Summer was abducted; we know that,” Don Wells said in November.
From day one, however, law enforcement has maintained there is no evidence that she was abducted despite that a neighbor reported hearing a scream at the time Summer went missing.
“However, all avenues continue to be explored, including foul play, and the very real possibility that she wandered off and became lost in the mountainous and rough terrain surrounding her home,” the TBI said in December.
“Like we said from day one, everything is still on the table. Everybody’s a person of interest until we find Summer,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said.
Hysterics won’t help find Summer Wells. Tips and evidence will. And unless you have either of those, best to keep quiet and let the professionals do their work.