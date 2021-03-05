If it gets that far, Rep. Bud Hulsey’s useless bill dealing with COVID vaccinations should be disposed of when it comes to a floor vote in the Tennessee House. His ardor in supporting individual rights is to be appreciated, but this bill is unnecessary and largely ineffective.
The Kingsport Republican’s proposed legislation “prohibits state and local authorities from forcing, requiring or coercing a person to receive an immunization or vaccination for COVID-19 against the person’s will.”
If it passes, would that mean the medical facility you work for could not demand you take a COVID shot to protect other health care workers and patients, or be fired? No, it would not. The bill was amended to exclude health care facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes, meaning health care institutions would have the ability to require their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Would businesses be prohibited from denying you service if you did not get a COVID shot? No, they would not. In fact, the bill does not affect private businesses.
So who does it affect? Only entities with government ties, Hulsey said, though such employees can waive the vaccine due to medical and religious reasons.
And so, is the bill in response to an attempt by entities with government ties to require employees to take the vaccination? No. To the contrary, Gov. Bill Lee has said that vaccination should be a “personal choice” and that he will not force anyone to get the vaccine.
So what’s the purpose of the bill? To give him and others peace of mind and assurance that the governor’s word will remain true, says Hulsey. He told a TV station that “if the governor dies, God forbid, and the lieutenant governor steps in, I don’t know what the lieutenant governor’s convictions are.”
According to The Tennessean, “Hulsey said his legislation would take away governmental power to ‘force’ vaccines onto Tennesseans, although no state or local authorities have proposed a similar mandate. He also falsely claimed the vaccines may cause genetic modification, which is unfounded, according to fact checks by The Washington Post, Associated Press and other media outlets.”
Some of Hulsey’s compatriots expressed concerns about his bill during subcommittee debate. “The concern I have is it creates an anti-vaccine attitude,” said Rep. Sabi “Doc” Kumar, R-Springfield, who is a surgeon. “Vaccines have saved lives and have been proven effective, and the legislation could ‘set a tone and a precedent’ to ban vaccination mandates for responding to future health crises.”
“I haven’t heard anybody anywhere around say they are going to force people to get a vaccine,” said Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville. He said the bill utilizes “scare tactics” to attack a problem that does not exist.
Agreed. Hulsey’s bill is another example of a legislator trying to create an issue where none exists.