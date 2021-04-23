Most have heard the adage that punishment should fit the crime. It’s based on the theory of retributive justice that when an offender breaks the law, justice requires they suffer in return, and that the response to a crime should be proportional to the offense. In short, the greater the crime, the greater the punishment.
That may be the intent, but things don’t always work out that way. In some cases a punishment can be an affront to the cause of justice. Rep. Bud Hulsey of Kingsport is trying to fix one such instance, but his bill may be rejected by legislators concerned about its cost, regardless whether justice is denied.
Hulsey points out that in Tennessee, the punishment can be the same regardless whether someone points a gun at you and threatens to shoot but doesn’t, or points a gun at you and actually fires, taking your life. Both are Class C felonies.
Says Hulsey, “If I take a knife and threaten you but I don’t cut you, that’s aggravated assault, a Class C felony,” punishable he says at three to six years in prison. “If I intentionally or knowingly kill you in a state of passion provided by provocation, the crime is voluntary manslaughter.” And that, too, is three to six years, he says.
As well, “What exacerbates that is juries reduce second- degree murder down to voluntary manslaughter thinking they are doing a good thing. It’s hard to explain to a family or family of the victim,” Hulsey rightfully notes.
Hulsey said this disparity in punishment “should have been fixed a long time ago.” He wants voluntary manslaughter elevated from a Class C felony to a Class B. Instead of serving five years for a Class C felony, a conviction for a Class B would be 10 years. Hulsey also says that according to the Department of Correction, nearly half of Class C offenders will re-offend within three years of their release.
Threatening someone and killing someone even in the heat of passion are about as wide apart as you can get, and sentences should reflect that. But Hulsey’s bill may be in trouble because it’s expensive to lock people up. Given the number of cases this bill would likely impact, it’s estimated that the state could face $3.3 million in additional costs.
In some instances, the state has a higher responsibility than deciding the fate of legislation because of cost. Equal punishments for a threat to kill someone against actually doing it can be seen as an incentive to pull the trigger, or wield the knife.
If punishment also intends to serve as a deterrent, Hulsey’s bill should be approved.