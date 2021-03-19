The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill will deliver millions of dollars to every county in America with few strings attached, a bonus they may not know what to do with.
More than $100 million will be coming to Northeast Tennessee counties, including $30.984 million to Sullivan County, $25.315 to Washington County, $13.515 million to Greene County, $11.034 million to Carter County, and $11.111 million to Hawkins County.
Has COVID left any county in this region bordering on financial collapse? No. So what will they do with all that money?
We know what they won’t do with it: Return it to the taxpayers who provided it. If the entire COVID relief bill was equally divided up among America’s 328.2 million citizens, they would each receive roughly $5,789.
We reached out to leadership in Hawkins County to get a sense of what they plan to do with more than $11 million they didn’t expect when they drew up their current operating budget. As might be expected, there’s no consensus.
On a spur-on-the-moment question like that, we got independent thinking.
Mayor Jim Lee told commissioners to “think about long-term projects and planning efforts as we know this type of funding may not come around again.”
He told us that his “first thought would be to use half for paying on some of the county debt and save the other half for future capital projects or emergencies we may run into. We need to use this money wisely.”
Here’s what some commissioners had to say:
• Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell: The Budget Committee “thought it would be wise to create an advisory board of non-committee commissioners and citizens. The board could examine areas of need and give us recommendations on what they believe the priorities should be.”
• Jeff Barrett: “Certainly the issues we are having with the radio communications need to be addressed. Consideration for the HVAC upgrades for schools, paving at the justice center, improving our parks and public safety all need to be considered.”
• Keith Gibson: “This does not need to be a hasty decision. We need to take a slow and deliberate approach and use it for the betterment of Hawkins County.”
• Valerie Goins: “Possibly have each committee determine what is at the top of their expenditure list if that committee does have needs. We do not need to jump into anything and not let our emotions play a part in our decisions.”
• Mark Dewitte: “There are many projects out there that need to be prioritized so we can get the best bang for our buck. We shouldn’t even consider spending any of it until that list is developed.”
• Jason Roach: “I feel that the first priority is for the commission to use this grant money to provide our emergency services with a well-performing and efficient communication system.”
• Bob Edens: “First thing is do whatever it takes to fix the radio problem, build a tower, and get it right. Maybe be sure all buildings are handicap access facilities, buy a couple of ambulances, do something for the people of the county.”
That’s all sage advice. As all counties discuss where the money will go, we would add two thoughts: None of it should be distributed as a bonus only for county employees, and, as the mayor said, pay down some debt. Paying down debt opens whole new avenues of funding for the future.