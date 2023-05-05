If not for Kingsport’s recent housing boom, Sevier Middle School students would have started the new school year this fall at the former Sullivan North High School on John B. Dennis Highway.

The current Sevier Middle would have become Jackson Elementary, and Jackson might have become a private apartment building, or a pile of dust.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you