If not for Kingsport’s recent housing boom, Sevier Middle School students would have started the new school year this fall at the former Sullivan North High School on John B. Dennis Highway.
The current Sevier Middle would have become Jackson Elementary, and Jackson might have become a private apartment building, or a pile of dust.
But along came more housing development projects than anyone could have imagined in the 2014 DeJong Richter school facilities study, which guided earlier school building projects including the new West Ridge High in a concurrent county study by the same firm.
That study also was consulted when the city planned in 2021 to pack up Sevier Middle and move it down the road to the east side of the city, not far from the city’s other middle school, a proposal that parents of rising Sevier students on the west side of Kingsport were concerned about. It would have been a long bus ride.
But the Kingsport Board of Education could see that the city was changing rapidly with a plethora of unexpected, multifamily housing projects underway, several on the west side, and that the 2014 plan could leave the city in a mess.
In its wisdom, the board earlier last year unanimously approved an update of its facilities study to reflect the latest information on hundreds of new students versus old and crowded elementary schools. It may be the best money the board has spent, potentially saving millions of dollars in school construction that might have been outdated before it was completed.
The new study has changed the board’s plans, most significantly in that Sevier Middle will stay right where it is as a middle school, which is smack dab in the center of the city, as will Ross N. Robinson Middle.
Instead of becoming a middle school, the old North High will become a badly needed large elementary school with a capacity of 750 students.
The study disclosed that while school building capacity is optimum at 85%, Washington, Johnson and Jefferson elementary schools already exceed 95%, with Jackson, Robinson Middle and Dobyns-Bennett projected to do so by the 2027-28 school year.
It predicted that Lincoln would gain an estimated 56 students from new residential developments, and Washington and Jackson each would balloon to 105% of capacity. The system overall would have a K-5 capacity use of 93% without changes.
As well, about three-fourths of the Roosevelt classrooms are too small, less than 700 square feet, and almost all Jackson, Kennedy and Lincoln elementary classrooms are too small at less than 700 square feet compared to larger classrooms at the two newest elementary schools, Adams and Washington.
It said between 700 and 900 square feet is questionable but can work, with 900 or more considered adequate.
North is already home to the Tribe Athletic Complex and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology career-technical operation. The study recommends Kennedy and Roosevelt elementary schools merge into one new school, while Jackson Elementary — over a century old — be closed with the entire school system to be rezoned.
One of the current schools will be renovated to house Cora Cox Academy, and a new “Middle School-EXCEL,” modeled after D-B EXCEL, might open at the former North campus.
Of course, this will all take a lot of money, and Superintendent of Schools Chris Hampton and City Manager Chris McCartt have laid out physical building and fiscal spending plans.
McCartt outlined two potential bond issues to help with school funding of $45 million each, one around January or February of 2026 and the other about the same time in 2028. That’s when the Adams bond debt rolls off, but McCartt said that annual amount wouldn’t be enough money to take care of the new Lynn Garden school needs.
The North project would be about $32 million, and a new Lynn Garden school about $37 million. McCartt said the city is faced with bond funding for the $21 million Buck Van Huss Dome project to shore up a structurally failing 1967 wooden dome, part of $38 million in bonds for fiscal 2023-24.
Much work remains to be done. But it will be based on the best information the city can get, ensuring best use of tax dollars.