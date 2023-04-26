Sullivan County Commission Pro-Tempore John Gardner of Kingsport presides over the Thursday, April 13, commission work session as Commissioner Joe Carr of Kingsport, right, looks on. The non-voting session focused on a proposed 4% county hotel motel tax, its legalities and its possible effects. Gardner chaired the work session in place of Mayor Richard Venable, who said he thought he might be coming down with laryngitis.
Over the past several years, the Sullivan County Commission has received millions of dollars in unbudgeted money from the federal government’s pandemic handouts and a successful lawsuit over addictive opioids. Apparently, it’s not enough.
Commissioners want to install new taxes, even if it means making the county its own worst enemy. Thing is, they don’t need it. Not one commissioner has identified a pressing need for additional revenue. There are no emergencies requiring immediate attention.
There’s only one way the county can get new money, and that’s by raising taxes. But commissioners are loathe to take more money from the people who elect them. That might put them out of a job. So they’re thinking of taking it from folks who stop by for a visit.
Commissioners passed on first reading a hotel/motel tax of up to 4%, despite that there aren’t any hotels or motels in the county outside the cities of Kingsport and Bristol. Kingsport already has a 7% hotel/motel tax, and a 4% county tax would increase it to 11%. Bristol has a 5% tax. Add a 4% county tax, and it would increase to 9%.
An unnecessary county tax won’t send all county visitors to Washington or Hawkins counties, but certainly some percentage of them will go where prices are cheaper. That means they won’t be spending money in Sullivan County — money that the county takes a percentage of.
Bottom line, the county would be putting more money in one pocket but taking money out of another. Does that make sense?
In passing the tax on first reading April 20, Commissioner David Akard said the commission hopes to come up with a good plan on how best to use the money before it comes up for a vote, a clear admission that the commission is only fishing for unneeded dollars, even if it hurts other revenue sources.
County residents use the cities for most everything they consume, at times, even for common sense in leadership. Kingsport leaders say adding an additional fee on its hotel/motel tax would risk the city’s competitive edge over other similar-sized and larger towns.
“I think, yes, it does put us at a competitive disadvantage,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “Once you reduce the amount of tourism here, you’ll also reduce the sales tax. They (the county) share the sales tax that helps their schools. They aren’t just hurting Kingsport. They’re hurting themselves.”
Ramona Jackson, general manager at MeadowView, said the largest sector of tourism that could be affected would be religious groups and sports organizations.
Frank Lett, executive director of Visit Kingsport, said that without a doubt, Kingsport would lose some amount of competitive advantage with the proposed tax hike.
The tax would make it more attractive to stay in Johnson City for local events, said Shull.
Kingsport and Bristol leaders as well as motel and hotel managers should be present when the county entertains its next vote on this unnecessary and hurtful tax proposal.