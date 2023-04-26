John Gardner

Sullivan County Commission Pro-Tempore John Gardner of Kingsport presides over the Thursday, April 13, commission work session as Commissioner Joe Carr of Kingsport, right, looks on. The non-voting session focused on a proposed 4% county hotel motel tax, its legalities and its possible effects. Gardner chaired the work session in place of Mayor Richard Venable, who said he thought he might be coming down with laryngitis.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

Over the past several years, the Sullivan County Commission has received millions of dollars in unbudgeted money from the federal government’s pandemic handouts and a successful lawsuit over addictive opioids. Apparently, it’s not enough.

Commissioners want to install new taxes, even if it means making the county its own worst enemy. Thing is, they don’t need it. Not one commissioner has identified a pressing need for additional revenue. There are no emergencies requiring immediate attention.

