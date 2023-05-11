Kingsport leaders think the city could use a downtown motel and are courting such a development for a piece of property the city has declared surplus.
It’s the parking lot on West New Street, across from Chef’s Pizzeria, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved transfer of the property to the Industrial Development Board.
But there’s a hotel project already in the works, and it involves a property of significant historical interest.
The Kingsport Improvement Building at 201 W. Market St., across from the city police department, is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The register lists it as a “Chicago-style building also known as the City of Kingsport Development Services Building.” For decades the building housed the engineering offices for the city.
Per the city historical sign outside the building, “Architect Clinton McKenzie designed this building, which housed the offices of the Kingsport Improvement Company, John B. Dennis, and J. Fred Johnson. Johnson led the efforts to establish Kingsport as a manufacturing town on the Clinchfield Railway Line. Kingsport’s first Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting was held in the Improvement Building on March 15, 1917. The City’s Planning and Development offices are now located here.”
Mayor Pat Shull said longtime residents will remember that this is the oldest building in downtown Kingsport. While developers are still sought for a downtown motel, the city is currently in negotiations to sell the Improvement Building — with the provision that its historical character will be maintained — to a firm that is contemplating making it a boutique hotel of 20 to 25 rooms.
Mayor Shull said he is keeping his fingers crossed that the deal comes to fruition. So are we. The building is more than a century old, and there are few places to walk to inside where the floors don’t creak.
Maintaining it for continued city use will require an extensive and expensive renovation when there is no required use to justify it.
If the negotiations are successful, the company buying it will do that work at its expense, and see a return in rents that will be higher than typical motels or hotels. A boutique hotel is usually a smaller, upscale, luxury hotel that offers a distinct personality, intimate experience and personalized services.
They tend to be located in trendy neighborhoods with luxury amenities and unique design throughout the hotel and individual rooms.
Kingsport’s downtown seems the perfect place for such a hotel, and if it comes to fruition, it will be another draw to continued downtown development. City leaders have been working for years to return the downtown area to its former glory, and that commitment has been successful, and remains on track.