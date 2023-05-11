kingsport city logo

Kingsport leaders think the city could use a downtown motel and are courting such a development for a piece of property the city has declared surplus.

It’s the parking lot on West New Street, across from Chef’s Pizzeria, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved transfer of the property to the Industrial Development Board.

