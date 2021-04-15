America needs a national, comprehensive broadband strategy to connect as much as the nation as possible to the internet. Wise County’s Starlink internet demonstration project won rave reviews at a recent meeting of state and local officials, but it was the stories of students without high-speed internet access that captured attention.
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX consisting of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low-Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers. An area of Wise County was one of the first demonstration projects for the system and was in place for some 45 families when the pandemic struck.
Students in those families had no problem with remote learning, unlike others who had to go to extreme lengths, Wise County Schools Technology Director Scott Kiser told 9th District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith and representatives of state Delegate Terry Kilgore and state Sens. Todd Pillion and Travis Hackworth.
The extent of inadequate internet service in Wise County and Southwest Virginia became apparent as schools moved into full and then hybrid remote and limited in-person classes in the 2021 school year, Kiser said.
“We didn’t send devices home with students before the pandemic because of the lack of internet to use them,” Kiser told the legislative group.
Kiser said one high school student found himself in the position of having to drive to the Wise Fire Department station house to access the internet so he could download and return assignments. A preliminary survey of parents indicated that 25% of student homes did not have adequate internet. As those households began using internet connections, the real percentage of homes with poor or no internet service climbed to 40%.
Kiser said many student households found themselves facing service use overage charges or service limits into the first week or two of each month. While service providers including Verizon and Comcast later provided measures like internet hotspots or service vouchers, some households found themselves in areas where fiber line or usable commercial satellite broadband service were not available.
Billy Martin, an information technology specialist with Ballad Health, said his son spent Sundays in the library parking lot to catch up on homework. “It’s 2021. I think broadband is a necessity like water and electricity,” said Martin.
Likewise, Brandon Short said his wife had tried to use her cellphone as a hotspot for their two children to do remote school assignments. Attempts to download school assignments often stopped because the phone could not handle their children’s separate connections. “I don’t understand how in the 21st century why not everybody has broadband,” said Short.
As with the rural electrification and telephone projects of the 1930s and 1940s to extend those necessary services, the nation needs a hard and immediate focus on broadband distribution. High-speed internet access is no longer a luxury.
“If it wasn’t clear before (the pandemic) it is crystal clear now that broadband is a necessity for every aspect of modern civic and commercial life. U.S. policymakers need to treat it that way,” FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel says.
She’s absolutely correct.