Her name began with the initial “A” and she was known by it. “A” graduated this year, summa cum laude, from East Tennessee State University with a degree in media and communications and worked at the Johnson City Public Library. She aspired to create films that would make a difference in the world and uplift diverse communities. She loved to talk about books, music and films. She loved to read to her niece, Wendy.
But Wendy can no longer look forward to those sessions. And the world will never know what groundbreaking films A. Grace Pearson of Afton might have given it. She didn’t even have a chance at a family of her own.
Her 22 years of life were snatched from her in an instant Dec. 4 when her vehicle was struck from behind on West Market Street in Johnson City with sufficient speed to totally destroy it, and her with it, in yet another deadly police chase that likely will be written off as having led to an unfortunate accident.
But it was nothing of the kind. An accident is that which happens unexpectedly, by chance, without apparent or deliberate cause. When law enforcement officers choose to pursue another vehicle at high speed, they are rolling the dice, putting innocent lives on the line, often needlessly.
In the past week as this is written, Chicago taxpayers will spend $2 million to compensate the family of a woman struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk by a vehicle leading police on a high-speed chase, her body tossed 50 feet into the air. The suspected crime? Smoking a joint. In Jasper, Texas, a grieving family mourns an innocent bystander killed in a high-speed chase when someone in a stolen truck refused to stop. In New York City, two officers left a motorcyclist and his girlfriend to die in the street so the officers could continue the high-speed chase that took the motorcyclists’ lives.
When will we end this unconscionable slaughter of innocents? From 2014 to 2018, 56% of people killed during police pursuits were someone other than the fleeing driver. In Tennessee from 2014 to 2018, 49 died in police pursuits, 24 of them bystanders.
In a preliminary report, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a police officer was conducting a stationary speed patrol on Highway 11-E near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center when a vehicle went past him at 104 mph, and the officer immediately began pursuit. The chase continued through Greene County and into Washington County, down the main street of Jonesborough and into Johnson City where the THP report says Christian Morrow, 21, of Mosheim, rear-ended Pearson’s vehicle.
What purpose was served by the officer engaging in the chase? He would have to drive even faster than the speeder to catch up with him. To what end? Is someone driving at such a speed likely to stop for blue lights? Or more likely, will he drive even faster to get the cop off his back? Neither the Washington County Sheriff’s Department nor Jonesborough Police Department was even informed of a chase in their jurisdictions by the pursuing officer.
And what was the speeder’s crime? THP said the pursuing police officer had heard from a family member of Morrow’s that he had left home in a vehicle without a tag and was possibly going somewhere to hurt someone. That he might hurt someone justifies a chase at over 100 mph that could have killed anyone on the road, and did?
Tennessee state law allows police to exceed speed limits and ignore red lights in a chase provided they exercise due care. That same law holds the officers and their employing localities harmless for any injury or damages from any such pursuit.
That’s pathetic. It doesn’t even cause an officer a moment of pause to consider the possible ramifications of what he or she is about to do.
Some localities ban chases for anything that is not a violent crime. That’s not good enough. Deaths caused by police pursuits continue to put the motoring public at risk, and that must end.
The Tennessee General Assembly convenes Jan. 14. We call upon our state lawmakers to enact a ban on high-speed police chases unless it is known that a fleeing suspect poses an immediate risk of killing another person.
There is no other justification for allowing police chases to put officers, suspects and bystanders at risk of death.