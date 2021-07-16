SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce, a critical need to keep the nation competitive.
The organization helps middle and high school and post-secondary students excel in preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health.
As part of this process, SkillsUSA Championships are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels, and reaching that top level are only the brightest and most accomplished students in the nation — and we have several from Northeast Tennessee.
Sullivan Central High School’s Chapter Display team won first place in this year’s competition, and three teams from Volunteer High and Sullivan East High took third-place awards in other categories. The Sullivan and Hawkins County high schools were among schools nationwide that supplied more than 3,700 career technical education students for the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, which were held virtually from June 14-24.
The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world. Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions, including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
These talented students are to be commended for significant accomplishment.
• Team E, consisting of Jackson Broadwater and Brookley Meadows from Sullivan Central High in Blountville, was awarded the High School Gold Medal in Chapter Display. Their sponsors were Lloyd “Sport” Putney and Rhonda Flanary.
• Sullivan East High School’s Crime Scene Investigation team won a High School Silver Medal. Members from the Bluff City area school are Zoe Johnson, Zoe Dougherty and Emme Fox. Ty Boomershine is their teacher.
• Ethan Jones of Sullivan East High School placed somewhere from fourth to ninth nationally in CNC Milling but does not know his exact placement as yet, teacher Jamie Gray said.
• Aedyn Mullins of Church Hill, a student at Volunteer, was awarded the High School Silver Medal in Action Skills.
• Atlee Dean of Church Hill, another student at Volunteer, was awarded the High School Silver Medal in Job Skill Demonstration.
• Eliza Smith of Surgoinsville, a student at Volunteer, was awarded the High School Silver Medal in Extemporaneous Speaking.
• Sullivan County Schools students took home 22 medals, earning 18 gold, three silver and one bronze.
Statewide, Sullivan East tied for the most medals from a single school with 13.
Congratulations students, schools and supporters. More than 3,700 students from every state participated. You do our region proud.