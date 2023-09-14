On the other side of the Appalachians just opposite Kingsport lies Hickory, North Carolina, slightly smaller with a population of 43,500 — but as with Kingsport, offering residents a host of activities including two senior centers.
But on their own, residents of Hickory are doing something else, something unique, something we recommend Kingsport and other communities in Northeast Tennessee consider.
Kingsport, especially, has the foundation in place for an activity that will work well with its Neighborhood Commission and Keep Kingsport Beautiful programs, while having an outsized positive impact on the community.
Next time you’re on Facebook search for the “Hickory Citizens Litter Project.” It’s a Facebook group that began with one person and now has nearly 300. Many are retired, and they like to walk, and be otherwise engaged while they’re at it. It gives them another reason to keep hitting the streets with a pickup stick (under $20 at the big box stores) in one hand and a trash bag in the other.
It’s sort of like watching a TV screen at the gym while on the treadmill. The time goes by much faster when you keep your mind occupied, helping you stay in good health. Residents like to post about their walks, perhaps unusual things they come across.
One recent post: “I had one full bag of heavy wet trash, starting a second bag, and was and about a half mile to where I want to drop the bags.” (Does another neighbor volunteer to pick up bags and take them to the landfill?) “Along comes a man in a pickup truck and he stopped and said he could take the bag and make sure it got to the dumpster. He had a couple bags in the back already. It’s a little unnerving if someone stops along the road, but good will is evident here. Not all angels have wings, as they say.”
And another, “The area up by Food Lion was nothing short of a crime scene. I found three large bottles of Johnny Bootlegger, a dismantled stun gun, several pieces of a wig and lots of empty cigarette packages. Other than that it was the usual fast food litter.”
Mainly, the Facebook page is the means residents use not just to stay in touch, but stake out their turf. Street sections are listed, and if you live on one you may claim it and begin regular cleanups.
The group says its mission is to “improve the quality of life in the city of Hickory by empowering citizen volunteers to be a part of the solution to eliminating litter from our community. We are a loosely organized group of citizens who desire to live in a litter-free community, and we are willing to volunteer some time each week to make this goal a reality.
“Officially, the organization is nonpartisan, apolitical and is not affiliated with any national, regional or local anti-litter organizations. We are in no way affiliated with, or are our activities necessarily endorsed by the city. We believe that grass-roots action by residents is the only way that a litter-free community can be achieved.”
There are lots of ways residents can help their communities, but joining a dedicated group that does regular street cleanups is hard to beat. It makes life healthier and more pleasant by improving the self-image of neighborhoods.
All we need to get it underway here is one person to take a cue from our friends on the other side of the mountains. If that’s you, please let us know so we can write about it.
