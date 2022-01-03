We should start every new year showing appreciation for the those who will help us through it even as they did the prior year. They include doctors and nurses and other health care workers, and firefighters and police officers and other first responders. Thanks too, to all who serve the public, from the mailman and teachers to truck drivers and restaurant staff.
And with much respect, thanks to the men and women who serve in America’s armed forces for their pledge to put their lives on the line to keep us safe.
There are other heroes we should take time to laud every year, those among us who step outside everyday life to risk their health and safety to help others in immediate need. They are people like Tim Keller and his son Brandon.
J.D Winegar is 89 and resides on Hawley Road near Blountville. Christmas Day, he was driving home from a family gathering when he lost control of his car, which struck a tree and overturned just a half mile from his home.
Winegar was not seriously injured, but his seat belt trapped him upside down in his vehicle. Tim and Brandon were on their way to pick up a friend to go deer hunting when they came upon the wreck. Tim, 62, said he first thought the car might have wrecked earlier and been abandoned.
“I pulled up beside it and got out and walked over to it.” Tim said he touched a door and felt the vibrations made by music playing on the radio. “I knew then it had probably just happened. I told my son to call 911. I had a hatchet in the truck. I knelt down to the passenger side rear window and knocked it out. I got down on my knees and stuck my head in and said, ‘Is anybody in here?’ and J.D. said, yes. I went around to the driver’s side and could see I’d never be able to get in that way,” Tim said. “I went to the back window and knocked it out and crawled in. I’m a big fellow and wasn’t able to get my hands on him.”
Tim told Brandon he’d have to be the one to crawl in the car and get Winegar loose and out.
“By that time we could see smoke coming from the car,” said 31-year-old Brandon. “I handed the phone (with 911 on the other end) to dad.”
As he started into the car he realized that even with his average-size build it would be difficult to move quickly and navigate his way out if something did happen, “like if the vehicle caught fire. As I slid in there I just kept saying ‘God help me. God help us. Give us time God. Help us God,’” Brandon said. “I reached around best I could, and my hand went almost immediately to the button to release his seat belt, and he dropped down to the roof.”
“Dad said, very low so Mr. Winegar wouldn’t hear him, ‘Brandon, you’re going to have to hurry, the car is on fire,’ ” Brandon said. When Tim got him out, they carried Winegar down the road away from the car and looked back to see the car engulfed in flames.
“Another 60 seconds and it would have been too late,” Tim said.
The Kellers haven’t seen Winegar in person again. Yet. But they’ve spoken with his son, Mike, and his daughter, Pam Winegar Elliott, who have thanked them repeatedly. She describes Tim and Brandon as “the angels who were sent to rescue my dad. We could never thank them enough for being brave enough to do what they did. Most people would have called 911 and watched, but these men jumped into action and for that we will be forever grateful. Thank you for being our Christmas miracle Timothy Keller and Brandon Keller!”
Few have opportunity to save a life. Fewer still take it.
They are a class of heroes unto themselves.