Autumn Baggett-Griggs and wife arrived in Kingsport in September. She’s a product marketing analyst for EAB, a consulting firm specializing in education institutions.
As with others, she likes to give back on her birthday by hosting a fundraiser and decided to make the effort local this year. She called Kingsport City Schools and inquired about the student lunch debt, a surprising $15,881. Nonetheless, Baggett-Griggs launched a GoFundMe campaign.
“I’ve always been really passionate about education, and I figured I had to start somewhere,” she said.
Her hope was to raise that much money by Christmas, but this is a tough time of year to ask for donations, and she needs some help, because Kingsport children need some help.
As she points out on the fundraising page, the cost of lunch for Kingsport students ranges from $2.65 to $3.
“To put it in perspective, that’s less than the average cost of a cup of coffee. That is an enormous number of meals families are obviously struggling to afford — and the need grows each day. Children don’t choose lunch debt, and every child deserves to eat.”
She wrote that Tennessee is one of the top 10 states where students rely on school lunches for a consistent meal.
“As of 2020’s Census, almost one in five Kingsport residents live in poverty and according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2021, 15.9% of all Northeast Tennesseans (81,010 individuals) are considered food insecure and 18.8% of children in Northeast Tennessee (18,430 individuals under age 18) are considered food insecure.”
Baggett-Griggs said that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were granted federal waivers with temporary access to free school meals through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expired in September.
“This debt has accumulated since the start of the school year. I grew up in a low-income area, and I’ve seen just how hard it is to be a kid and hear your account is past due and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Baggett-Griggs said.
“You’re a 10-year-old and you have to eat lunch. There were times when I had outstanding lunch debt, and the shame that comes with that is really not great. I just didn’t want to feel like that.”
She told donors that Kingsport City Schools did not request the fundraiser.
“This is a personal initiative and a goal that I would like to see through with the help of others in the community. As soon as this goal is met, I will submit funds in the form of a check specifying that it is a donation to satisfy negative lunch balances.”
Her efforts have raised almost $3,000 so far. What better way to begin a new year than by contributing to this worthy campaign? You can help by visiting gofundme.com and searching for “Baggett-Griggs.” Rather than buying that expensive cup of coffee for the person behind you in the drive-through, help pay off a child’s overdue lunch account. Clearly, the person behind you in line can afford their coffee. Clearly, the student can’t always afford lunch.