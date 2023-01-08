Check

At the beginning of December, Autumn Baggett-Griggs started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $15,881 by Christmas. 

 Contributed/Autumn Baggett-Griggs

Autumn Baggett-Griggs and wife arrived in Kingsport in September. She’s a product marketing analyst for EAB, a consulting firm specializing in education institutions.

As with others, she likes to give back on her birthday by hosting a fundraiser and decided to make the effort local this year. She called Kingsport City Schools and inquired about the student lunch debt, a surprising $15,881. Nonetheless, Baggett-Griggs launched a GoFundMe campaign.

