Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force press conference, August 14, 2020

District Attorney Barry Staubus talks to reporters during a press conference in August 2020 in Blountville.

 J.H. OSBORNE

Two years ago we reported that in a five-month period, from March 1 through Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 22 persons died in Sullivan County as the result of drug overdoses, most from using heroin laced with other drugs such as fentanyl. That’s one death per week, in just one county of Northeast Tennessee.

It was a startling number, reported by Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus as he and other members of the Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force asked the public’s help in combating an epidemic. Based on recent editions of the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press, that help is still needed.

