Two years ago we reported that in a five-month period, from March 1 through Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 22 persons died in Sullivan County as the result of drug overdoses, most from using heroin laced with other drugs such as fentanyl. That’s one death per week, in just one county of Northeast Tennessee.
It was a startling number, reported by Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus as he and other members of the Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force asked the public’s help in combating an epidemic. Based on recent editions of the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press, that help is still needed.
On March 10, the Times News reported that two men were charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of a Blountville woman. The same day, the Press reported the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection with an overdose death in Piney Flats.
Our story stated that last July, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Related Death Task Force and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigated the suspected overdose death of Peggy Shianne Shelton, 25, after she was found dead at a residence in the 300 block of Cave Hill Road in Blountville. Her cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by acute fentanyl intoxication.
During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Jason Tyler Easter, 24, and Andrew Landon Jackson, 28, were the individuals responsible for providing the fentanyl that resulted in Shelton’s death. A Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments charging both Easter and Jackson with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of Schedule II — fentanyl.
Also on March 10, the Press reported on a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Related Death Task Force, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Johnson City Police Department, which resulted in the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection to several drug overdoses, including one that resulted in a death.
Last September, Isaiah Coleman was found deceased outside a home in the 2800 block of Tupelo Private Drive in Piney Flats. A second person was found unresponsive at the same location and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Coleman’s cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement authorities said they determined that Tyrique Shahmir Brown was the individual responsible for distributing the drugs to Coleman and the other individual found at the residence. Further investigation revealed that Brown was also responsible for distributing the drugs that resulted in additional nonfatal overdoses in Johnson City the previous night, according to the TBI.
A Washington County grand jury returned indictments charging Brown with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of sale of Schedule II drugs, and three counts of distribution of Schedule II drugs.
How can you help? By providing any information you may have in identifying individuals who are responsible for distributing drugs.
During that same five-month period when 22 persons died of overdoses, there were 97 overdose cases reported.
“What we’re asking is for people to be a little more vigilant,” TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chuck Kimbril said. “If they have a family member that has a drug problem, specifically using heroin — or what they think is heroin — we’re asking that they call and let us know if they happen to know who their associates are so we can narrow in on the people supplying this deadly combination.”
“The information that our citizens provide is not only invaluable, but necessary, since law enforcement cannot do this alone,” Staubus said. “We are asking that anyone with information that can help our efforts in combating this problem contact the Drug Task Force Hotline at 423-323-8615 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. Callers can remain anonymous. The information you provide might save the life of someone you love.”