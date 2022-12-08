Government functions much like a business, and taxpayers are its captive customers. Every year, the annual payment for Sullivan County’s police force, highways, school teachers and such other services it provides comes due, and in these troubled economic times, some may have difficulty with their annual taxes.
Help is available. More help could be available if Sullivan County chooses to provide it.
Property tax bills for the more than 94,000 parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt, though you have until March 1. To help, new Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor has reopened satellite offices in Kingsport and Bristol with limited hours. Those offices had been closed by Taylor’s predecessor.
The satellite office inside the Bristol Justice Center, 801 Anderson St., is now open Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:45-5 p.m. The satellite office inside Kingsport’s former city hall at 225 W. Center St. is now open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trustee’s office in Blountville at 3411 Highway 126 inside the County Courthouse is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We appreciate our taxpayers and want to make it as easy as possible for property owners to pay their tax bills,” Taylor said. “We’re happy we’ve been able to offer online payments and appreciate our ongoing partnership with Bank of Tennessee that allows payment of taxes at some branches. But I and my staff understand many of our customers prefer paying in person and being able to talk directly to a person if they have questions or need help.”
That includes elderly, disabled and veteran disabled property owners who, based on income, may qualify for the state’s property tax relief program.
About 3,400 Sullivan County property owners currently participate.
To be eligible, you must be 65 by Dec. 31, own your home, use it as your primary residence, and have had a maximum 2021 income of $31,600, including any additional income. The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the first $30,000.
To be eligible for tax relief for the disabled, you must be declared disabled as defined by the Social Security Administration by Dec. 31. Maximum income can be $31,600, and the maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the first $30,000.
Disabled veterans must be rated permanently and totally disabled on or before Dec. 31 and complete a 2022 F-16 form, giving consent for release of disability and income information from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The maximum market value on which tax relief is calculated is the first $175,000.
For more information about Tennessee’s property tax relief program, visit tncot.cc/taxrelief or call the trustee’s office at 423-323-6470.
There could be additional help for elderly Sullivan County taxpayers. Fifteen years ago, Tennessee voters approved a local option property tax freeze for taxpayers 65 years of age or older. There is also an income limit.
Homeowners qualifying for the program have the property taxes on their principal residence frozen at a base tax amount, which is the amount owed in the year they first qualify.
Thereafter, as long as the owner continues to qualify for the program, the tax bill remains frozen at that amount regardless whether there is a property tax rate increase or countywide reappraisal.