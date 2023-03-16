With increased costs of most every product and service we consume and a punishing 32% increase by American Electric Power’s Appalachian Power subsidiary, it’s been a tough winter for utility bills. But if you owe money on your Kingsport water bill, relief is available.
Kingsport has partnered with the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency for a temporary emergency program to help low-income families pay overdue water bills. The program is called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and is being administered by UETHDA.
Eligibility is based on annual income and the number of people in the household. A single-person household qualifies if it earns less than $26,469. A household of two qualifies if they earn less than $34,613; a household of three if earning less than $42,757; and a household of four at less than $50,952.
If you qualify and owe at least $10 on your water bill, you will receive a credit of $250. If your bill exceeds this amount you may be credited for a larger amount. And if you need immediate assistance due to a cut-off notice, you may apply in person at the Kingsport Neighborhood Service Center at V.O. Dobbins (301 Louis St.) You should use the south entrance and will need a copy of at least one Social Security card for someone in the home, a copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application, and proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the home over the age of 18.
The program ends Sept. 30.
It has dispensed $365,000 throughout the eight-county service area with $1.3 million remaining. For more information on applying for utility bill payment assistance call UETHDA at 423-246-6180.
Under a measure recently approved by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the city now has the option — with the customers’ permission — to email the LIHWAP documentation directly to UETHDA, thus speeding up the application process. If you plan to apply to UETHDA for assistance, ask to sign a permission form at the customer service window in Kingsport City Hall.
Finally, the city has extended the time for customers to make payment arrangements for their delinquent utility bills. Previously, city policy allowed payment arrangements to extend only six months, and the water would be cut off if one payment was missed. Under a new policy, the extension is now 12 months, and city staff has the option to delay cutoffs.
A tip of the hat to Kingsport and UETHDA.
More than 500 city utility customers will be helped by this measure, which “gives us and our customers more flexibility in resolving delinquent accounts,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds.
If you need this help, please apply for it. To avoid an interruption in service, you need to come to City Hall at 415 Broad St. and speak with a customer service representative (located in the first-floor lobby) about resolving your debt or making payment arrangements.