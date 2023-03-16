kingsport city logo

With increased costs of most every product and service we consume and a punishing 32% increase by American Electric Power’s Appalachian Power subsidiary, it’s been a tough winter for utility bills. But if you owe money on your Kingsport water bill, relief is available.

Kingsport has partnered with the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency for a temporary emergency program to help low-income families pay overdue water bills. The program is called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and is being administered by UETHDA.

