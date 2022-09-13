In this 2010 photo, the bumper stickers on Helen Lewis’ truck tailgate provide a hint at the causes she supported. Among other things, Lewis started two libraries in Wise County and advocated against coal surface mining practices in the 1970s.
Contributed - Deborah Barndt via The Highlander Centert via the Highlander Center
Most hope to leave life having made a positive impact on the world — people such as Helen Lewis, who will be long remembered for her contributions to Southwest Virginia. She died Sept. 4 having lived 97 years during which she accomplished much.
The Georgia native and her husband, Judd, came to Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia in 1955. Lewis taught sociology, helped found the local chapter of the American Association of University Women, and worked to establish CVC’s library in 1958.
She established a social work program at the college in 1969, part of which was an Appalachian Studies seminar that became the origin for UVA Wise’s current Center for Appalachian Studies. It helped expose students to a range of regional and local issues, including preserving cultural heritage, the impact of black lung disease and difficulties in getting benefits, the need for improved coal mining related health and safety, cancer-causing pesticides used on Wise County apple orchards, contamination in Pound Lake, and the environmental impact of strip mining.
These were sensitive issues, which generated criticism from the coal industry. Lewis wrote in 2008, “I think this eventually resulted in the closing of the program and my leaving the college in 1977.”
Jack Wright, a CVC undergrad in the late 1960s before leaving for other opportunities after 1971, credited Lewis’ seminar with pushing many of her students from simply learning in a classroom setting to engaging in “experiential learning.”
“The impact she had on my life was immense,” Wright said.
Lewis gave Wright an assignment to talk to a Norton musician named Dock Boggs. That interview led to a friendship with Boggs, he recalled, and to Lewis encouraging him to organize a music festival with Boggs and several local musicians performing their traditional music.
“I founded the Dock Boggs Festival under her tutelage,” Wright recalled.
Lewis often hosted students and faculty for meals and evening discussions at her home, Wright said. She paid out of her own salary to bring speakers on a range of issues to the college.
“She moved a lot of people,” Wright said.
After the festival grew and became part of the college’s offering to the community, Wright joined Appalshop with a reference by Lewis and went on to help found Roadside Theater.
Wright said Lewis’ impact on her students included raising public awareness of strip mining.
“She organized the first public forum on strip mining in the area. I think we had an effect on the 1977 federal mining laws that were passed during the Carter administration, but after Helen saw the writing on the wall, she resigned and left the college.”
Lewis also advocated for legislation in the 1970s to create a coal severance tax to help compensate for the damage cause by mining.
She went on to travel, advocate and teach in Appalachian studies programs and work with social justice organizations such as the Highlander Center in New Market, Tennessee, Wright said.
“After CVC, her life was a continuous search for social justice,” said Wright.
Hers was a life well-lived, a life of accomplishment, a life of giving back.