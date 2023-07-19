Move Mountains Medical Mission- Health Wagon

Health Wagon nurse practitioner Jazlyn Rowe, left, with Health Wagon CED Dr. Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins in a mobile ultrasound exam room at the 2022 Move Mountains Medical Mission free clinic at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The clinic returns to Wise on July 28-30.

 Mike Still/Six Rivers Media

It’s that time again when residents of Southwest Virginia get much-needed medical help thanks to the professional volunteers and staff of The Health Wagon and the generosity of area residents who support it.

The Health Wagon’s mission is to provide compassionate, quality health care to the medically underserved people in the mountains of Appalachia, and since its founding more than four decades ago, it has grown to include four mobile units, two freestanding medical clinics, and a newly opened dental clinic.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you