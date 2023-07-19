Health Wagon nurse practitioner Jazlyn Rowe, left, with Health Wagon CED Dr. Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins in a mobile ultrasound exam room at the 2022 Move Mountains Medical Mission free clinic at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The clinic returns to Wise on July 28-30.
It’s that time again when residents of Southwest Virginia get much-needed medical help thanks to the professional volunteers and staff of The Health Wagon and the generosity of area residents who support it.
The Health Wagon’s mission is to provide compassionate, quality health care to the medically underserved people in the mountains of Appalachia, and since its founding more than four decades ago, it has grown to include four mobile units, two freestanding medical clinics, and a newly opened dental clinic.
The organization continues to expand to provide health and dental care to more residents of Southwest Virginia, ensuring that those who are medically underserved do not fall through the cracks.
Southwest Virginians needing free medical and dental care can come to Wise later this month for a 21-year regional health care tradition.
The Health Wagon will hold its annual Move Mountains Medical Mission — formerly RAM — Friday through Sunday, July 28-30. Registration starts at 7 a.m. each day at the Wise County Fairgrounds.
Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said there will be three days of medical care at the fairgrounds along with two days of free dental care by the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Missions of Mercy at UVA Wise’s David Prior Convocation Center.
Tyson said the summer event always has aimed to provide care to residents who are uninsured, underinsured, unemployed, working poor or otherwise unable to pay.
What a wonderful resource for those in need. Services at the fairgrounds will include eye exams; audiological testing; physical exams; school and sports physicals; lab testing for cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid and other issues; women’s health; ultrasound and X-ray; pulmonology; and urology.
There will also be oral cancer screenings and specialists in mental health, dermatology, endocrinology, internal medicine, chiropractic, substance use disorders, osteopathy, otolaryngology and other fields.
Other services will include blood pressure checks; height/weight; pulse and pulse oximetry; echocardiograms and EKGs if medically indicated; urinalysis; colorectal screenings; ankle brachial testing; prostate and testicular exams; pulmonary function testing; and chest X-rays, as well as food boxes, emergency preparedness kits, COVID kits and several health care education exhibits.
An on-site pharmacy will be available; no prescriptions from outside will be filled at this pharmacy, and no narcotics will be stocked.
Vision services will include eye exams, glaucoma testing and diabetes retinopathy screenings. Individuals will receive a prescription and can choose their own frames from a wide selection. The glasses will be made and ready for pickup on-site, or a voucher to a local provider will be given to the patient.
The dental clinic will operate Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the David Prior Convocation Center at UVA Wise. Dental cleanings, fillings and extractions will be available.
Pet cats and dogs will have access to care at the fairgrounds. On-site services include vaccines, well and sick care, flea and tick prevention, and ear mite treatment.
Microchipping will also be offered. Spay and neuter vouchers will be given, subject to availability, and a $25 rate/per pet may be applied. All pets need to be on a leash or in a crate or will not be permitted entrance.
These free clinics are made possible by your donations. More information about the clinic or how to donate may be found at healthwagon.org. You can make a difference by helping The Health Wagon provide compassionate, quality health care to the medically underserved in our area.