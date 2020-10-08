Two years ago when Jim Lee was running for mayor of Hawkins County, he said, “We have to change the way we do things.” When elected, he did just that, opting out of chairing the County Commission as had been the practice. The commission voted to allow Mayor Lee to appoint members of its committees, which also had been standard procedure.
Not anymore. The commission recently voted to divest Lee of that authority, and for good cause.
Lee had also said during his campaign that “I will work for the whole county and not a select few. Everyone will be treated equally.” That promise hit home in a county that had its share of strife, and Lee won office.
Yet, when Lee announced committee assignments, two members were banished from main committees. One, Commissioner Hannah Speaks, had nominated the other, Commissioner Jeff Barrett, to chair the commission in Mayor Lee’s stead. Said Speaks, “I think that we all, during our campaign season, ran on change. The people of Hawkins County wanted change. I feel like if we vote these committees as they are, as stacked as they are, then we are doing a disservice to our constituents. …”
Last year, another commissioner found himself punished for daring to take on Mayor Lee. Former Commission Chairman Mike Herrell moved to remove Lee’s authority to appoint committees, but his motion failed. And when Lee announced his committee appointments, Herrell found he had been removed from three important committees: the Budget Committee, the Public Safety Committee and the Solid Waste Committee.
This year the commission demonstrated that it has had enough of this abuse of authority. At its most recent meeting where Chairman Rick Brewer was re-elected, it voted 12-9 to remove the power of appointing committees from Mayor Lee and gave it to Chairman Brewer.
Whether that stands remains to be seen.
State law requires that the County Commission chairman appoint the commission’s committees “unless otherwise directed by a majority of the governing body.” That supports the vote by the commission to give such authority to Chairman Brewer.
However, the commission’s rules, adopted in 1982, state that an affirmative vote by all 21 members is required to change County Commission procedure such as how committees are appointed.
“If we’re looking at the 1982 rules and regs, which we may or may not be operating under, Section 7 says any rules of order herein may be suspended or amended by the affirmative vote of 21 members,” Commissioner Mark DeWitte said. “So it has to be unanimous according to the 1982 rules of order. I’ve tried to get it amended to two-thirds several times. … What we’re doing is not even legal to vote on.”
Commissioner Charles Housewright reminded members that state law supersedes county rules and regulations. Mayor Lee might challenge that. But it has been said that sometimes it’s better to leave things as they are.
This is one of those times.