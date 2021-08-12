SafeWise, an online resource that offers safety information and recommendations, released its latest list of Tennessee’s safest cities in April, and at the top is Church Hill, with Mount Carmel coming in third.
Nonetheless, it’s prudent for Hawkins County to fast-track improved security in county buildings in light of recent alleged death threats. SafeWise says Tennessee’s violent crime rate of 6.0 incidents per 1,000 is 62% higher than the national average.
Last month, the county clerk’s satellite office in the state’s safest city of Church Hill as per the FBI statistics that SafeWise uses, was allegedly threatened by Gary Hunley of Church Hill. He was cited into Sessions Court July 16 by the Church Hill Police Department on one count of harassment and will answer the charge Sept. 28.
County Clerk Nancy Davis said Hunley became upset over the address on his vehicle registration and “stated that he was going to kill all of us and the police officers.”
“This is starting to be an issue at the county buildings, and also the city/county building in Church Hill,” Davis told the County Commission’s Public Safety Committee. “I know it’s been brought up several times about security at both locations. I think with the incident at the Church Hill city/county building, it has become a big issue overall.”
The committee has scheduled a meeting with the commission’s Buildings Committee to work on implementing a safety plan for county buildings. Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Woods has created safety plans for the county courthouse, Church Hill city/county building and other county facilities, but implementation of the courthouse plan has been delayed since 2016 due to cost.
Some commissioners have discussed purchasing the former bank building on Main Street for conversion into a new city/county building for the eastern half of the county.
“I don’t know if we need to start looking at getting another building or getting more security,” said Commissioner Mike Herrell. “We’re going to have to figure what we’re going to do to keep the employees of Hawkins County safe.”
Davis said security has been a concern since she took office in 2014 “because of the layout of the office and the inability to leave. I strongly encourage you to look at the possibility of permanent security in both (the Rogersville and Church Hill) buildings.”
Woods’ Hawkins County Courthouse plan would cost $50,000 for startup and equipment, and an estimated $105,000 annual recurring cost for personnel. He said there are a lot people in the public who are unstable, and he is of the opinion that a serious attack on a county building and employees is inevitable.
“People get mad, and there are problems that arise from that. We have a new law that allows folks to carry firearms in county buildings if they want to, and I hope that makes things safer. But that could be a bad situation too,” Woods said.
“I really think you need to look at the whole picture and make an educated decision. I would like to have this equipment in this building and the others too.”
The safety of public employees should be the first priority for any municipality.
“We’ve had the red flag go up,” said Commissioner Tom Kern. “It’s not a matter of will it happen. It’s going to happen here.”