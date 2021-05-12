A big oops might describe a resolution by the Hawkins County Commission that banned emergency vehicles from Jim Town Road, along which dozens reside. That’s not what commissioners intended when they voted unanimously April 26 to limit vehicles by weight and axles. But that was the effect County Mayor Jim Lee pointed out in rightfully vetoing the resolution.
Residents spoke at the April meeting about fears that a quarry startup will put up to 200 heavy trucks per day on a road not constructed to support them, with stretches that don’t provide room for vehicles to pass.
Hawkins County Highway Superintendent Lowell Bean told commissioners the road sits on weak sandstone similar to the surface on Route 66-N, where a major slide occurred during heavy rain in 2019, resulting in a long-term road closure for expensive repairs.
Besides breaking up the pavement, the heavy truck traffic is increasing the likelihood of a slide.
Jim Town is a narrow, winding road west of Rogersville that extends south from Highway 11-W to Cherokee Lake, then follows the shoreline to a dead end. In some areas the road is only 10 feet wide with a hill on one side and a steep drop on the other.
“We’ve already had to shore up one section of it where the lake had eroded it, and it’s just about 10 feet wide,” Bean said. “If that goes into the lake, we’re going to be hauling material for a long time to get those people out of there.”
With recent flooding repairs, Bean said he doesn’t believe he could afford to repair Jim Town Road if there were a slide.
“Some places down there it’s probably 75-80 feet straight down, so you can imagine how long it would take and how much material it would take to build that road back up,” Bean said. “And those people have only one way in and one way out. That’s the big concern.”
And so, commissioners approved a resolution reducing the speed limit for heavy trucks from 25 to 15 mph, setting a weight limit of 10 tons, and reducing the number of axles for truck traffic to one. The effects were to be temporary to reduce damage to the road until the county receives an engineering study, which might provide a permanent solution.
But Mayor Lee stated in a May 4 letter to the commission that the resolution appears to state that Jim Town Road is unsafe for vehicles over 20,000 pounds.
“Keep in mind that emergency vehicles — fire trucks which can weigh upwards of 35,000 to 45,000 — ambulances and crash trucks typically have a weight in excess of 20,000 pounds,” Lee said. “This resolution has now prohibited emergency vehicles from responding on Jim Town Road, creating a liability, not only for the county, but also the first responders, as well as potentially placing the lives of citizens in danger.
“If you are saying this road is unsafe for travel, then the road needs to be addressed immediately and/or potentially closed to everyone but for residents of Jim Town Road,” Lee added.
No doubt of that. The engineering study will provide some guidance, but limits on truck traffic appear valid, and unless the road undergoes significant and expensive rebuilding, those trucks should not be allowed to use it.