Since the $35 million settlement last year of the so-called Baby Doe lawsuit, plaintiff counties have done well in applying the money toward drug-related issues.
They didn’t have to. Counties were free to do whatever they liked with the money, distributed on a population basis. But for the most part, Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins, Hancock, Carter, Greene, Hamblen, Unicoi and Johnson counties have contributed to the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Center in Carter County and to such other purposes to fight drug addiction.
Sullivan County went all in with its share of the money in support of the treatment center, while Hawkins County allocated $1 million of its $1.65 million in settlement funds to the treatment center, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office drug fund, and Isaiah 117 House.
What to do with the rest?
Two worthwhile agencies have made presentations to the County Commission and merit support.
Hawkins EMS Assistant Director Paul Lutz told the County Commission that it performs an average of 700 drug- related responses per year.
The number of drug-related responses has increased by at least 200% over the past 10 years.
“Basically, the citizens of the county are, in a sense, crying out for help,” Lutz said. “They have overdosed on opioids and require lifesaving treatment that requires special skills, knowledge and equipment.”
Lutz said some individuals require more than one specific treatment and cost EMS hundreds of dollars in supplies with “hope of a successful outcome.”
Camp Hope representative Emily Morley also addressed the commission. Camp Hope is a nonprofit that has served more than 5,000 children between the ages of 6 and 17 since its inception in 2012. Camp Hope is a year-round organization that hosts several summer camps in June and July, as well as other activities such as a corn maze.
Camp Hope does not charge for its camp events.
“Camp Hope has served as a place of refuge for children who have endured unimaginable circumstances,” Morley said. “Over the last decade, our counselors, interns and volunteers have been able to love on kids that have suffered physical and emotional abuse, kids from broken homes and kids from homes that suffer from chemical dependency and drug abuse. Even in my own personal experience as a volunteer, I’ve been able to counsel young women that have endured various forms of sexual abuse.
“The camp has become a DCS checkpoint, allowing many children to be removed from circumstances of abuse and neglect.”
Morley said Camp Hope teaches children that their lives matter.
“I would urge you to remember that these children aren’t strangers; they’re your neighbors,” Morley said. “Our goal at Camp Hope is to show these kids that there is more hope, more love, more life, and more good than they could ever imagine.”
In keeping with its approach to use the money appropriately, the commission should consider satisfying the requests from EMS and Camp Hope.