Since the $35 million settlement last year of the so-called Baby Doe lawsuit, plaintiff counties have done well in applying the money toward drug-related issues.

They didn’t have to. Counties were free to do whatever they liked with the money, distributed on a population basis. But for the most part, Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins, Hancock, Carter, Greene, Hamblen, Unicoi and Johnson counties have contributed to the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Center in Carter County and to such other purposes to fight drug addiction.

