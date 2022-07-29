It is amazing that the Hawkins County Commission has gotten by for more than a decade without a property tax increase. But given annual cost increases for goods and services, no county can continue to scrape by absent a tax increase or a significant reduction in services. It’s the inflationary world we live in.
Hawkins has been overdue for a tax hike, and to their credit, commissioners — most of them — voted for it. The commission has enacted a 15-cent increase for 2022-2023.
Director of Accounts and Budgets Eric Buchanan laid it on the line. The commission offered a budget that it felt necessary to maintain services and support county employees with a cost-of-living increase.
But with revenue estimates, it was short $3.2 million. Said Buchanan, “The budget, as it stands currently, is not sustainable. We will balance from our savings. You can only play that game for so long before you run out of savings.”
“We can’t pass a budget if we’re going to kick the can down the road for later for us to have to fix,” added Commissioner Jason Roach.
Roach said that for his property value, a 15-cent tax hike would cost him $4.50 a month.
Longtime county resident and business owner Bill Sharp said raising taxes was necessary.
“We have beautiful mountains, a lake, recreation, golf courses and five cities, and there are a lot of miles of road, and it takes a lot of money to fund it,” Sharp said.
He reminded commissioners that Sheriff Ronnie Lawson is having problems keeping deputies and that the county’s 911 system also needs additional support.
Fourteen commissioners voted for the tax increase; six voted against it, including Charles Housewright, who said 15 cents was too much.
“You’re dealing with a lot of people just like the city employees that’s on fixed incomes and stuff,” Housewright said.
Commissioner Michael Herrell also opposed the budget. “I’m not voting for this budget,” Herrell said. “This is the first budget since I’ve been a commissioner that we had no cuts in. There’s not one cut in this budget. So if you want everybody to vote for this budget, let’s start making cuts.”
But Herrell offered no suggestions on what, specifically, might be cut. Register of Deeds Judy Kirkpatrick said cuts were made years ago and never restored.
“This is getting ridiculous,” Kirkpatrick said. “You say we’ve not cut anything in the budget. Let me tell you something. Five years ago, you all came to us as officeholders, and we cut everything possible. Any of you are welcome to come to my office and tell me where I am wasting a penny.
“There’s nobody here as an officeholder that has anything in our budget that can truly be cut. It’s not that things have not been cut; it’s the fact that they were cut five years ago and we’ve just had to deal the best we can with what we’ve got.”
The new property tax rate is 2.31%, and the tax increase will bring in additional revenue of $1,803,042. The commission also voted to change a proposed 7% county employee raise to 9%. A raise at that level is long overdue, as is a tax increase.
Well done, commissioners who supported it.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.