The Hawkins County Commission met on Monday and passed the 2022-23 budget with a $1.8 million deficit. The budget includes a 15 cent property tax increase and a 9% raise for county employees.

It is amazing that the Hawkins County Commission has gotten by for more than a decade without a property tax increase. But given annual cost increases for goods and services, no county can continue to scrape by absent a tax increase or a significant reduction in services. It’s the inflationary world we live in.

Hawkins has been overdue for a tax hike, and to their credit, commissioners — most of them — voted for it. The commission has enacted a 15-cent increase for 2022-2023.

