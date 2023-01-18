Former school buildings offer all manner of possibilities including continued use as a center of education, as in the case of the former Colonial Heights Middle School, sold earlier this year to Lakeway Christian Schools.
Lakeway’s Tri-Cities Christian Academy and Boones Creek Christian Academy will use the school as an expanded campus for its middle school, high school and some elementary classes until a new campus off Exit 56 at Tri-Cities Crossing opens in several years. Then, the campus will become its elementary school.
Similarly, two former schools in the Hawkins County school system have attracted the attention of churches that want to use them to continue their community work, and we believe that’s a better use of the properties than attempting to gain maximum profit in selling them.
To that end, the Hawkins County Board of Education has unanimously approved entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
The two bidders are Burem Missionary Baptist Church, which wants to acquire the Keplar school building for $56,000, and North Fork River Baptist Church, which has offered $5,000 for the North Fork school property. Keplar was closed almost two years ago, while North Fork has been closed for decades and the school building was razed.
Members of the churches addressed the school board about their plans for the properties. Eddie Mowell, trustee for North Fork River Baptist Church, said the congregation wants the property to continue its mission of serving others.
“That secures our food pantry, our care center,” Mowell said.
Mowell said the church has already been using the property for years and has also maintained it. Acquiring the property outright would mean the church could continue to serve local residents.
Jonathan Carver, with Burem Missionary Baptist Church, said his church wants the Keplar school for many of the same reasons.
The congregation wants to have a food and clothing pantry and possible student tutoring. He said church members could even see developing the site into a Christian-based school.
Carver said there are many possibilities for expansion and programs the church could run from the facility. “Our church has been interested in Keplar School for 25 years,” he said.
As BOE Chairman Chris Christian said, “Two really, really good proposals have been brought before the board.”