Hawkins County’s Keplar Elementary School was closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year

Former school buildings offer all manner of possibilities including continued use as a center of education, as in the case of the former Colonial Heights Middle School, sold earlier this year to Lakeway Christian Schools.

Lakeway’s Tri-Cities Christian Academy and Boones Creek Christian Academy will use the school as an expanded campus for its middle school, high school and some elementary classes until a new campus off Exit 56 at Tri-Cities Crossing opens in several years. Then, the campus will become its elementary school.

