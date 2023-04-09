It was a tough fight, but a majority of the Hawkins County Commission, having had its fill of debate, has come to the rescue of the Hawkins County Humane Society’s desperate need for space.
Pushing back against a motion to walk away from our furry friends by tabling the issue, the majority allocated $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the society’s building expansion, and another $125,000 in matching funds.
It may be an even tougher struggle to raise $125,000 to match the county’s offer. But it can be done. Witness the recent groundbreaking for Hawkins County’s Isaiah 117 House which, supported by $300,000 from the commission, was able to raise its entire construction cost and first year’s operating budget. Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based nonprofit that provides care to children awaiting foster care placement.
The Humane Society is a nonprofit operated for more than 30 years by volunteers and donations. It does not euthanize animals while working to find them homes.
Last month, supporters demonstrated as the commission’s Budget Committee met, seeking more funding for an expansion of the shelter. Demonstration organizer Elana Stanley said the HCHS had submitted three funding requests starting at around $800,000 and decreasing to $400,000.
At the previous Budget Committee meeting, a motion to give the shelter $400,000 failed despite the shelter being overcapacity.
“The workers are overworked, and the animals are overwhelming,” Stanley said. The shelter brings in two to three rescues a week but has “very limited space. And when they have to turn away animals from the entire county, they get cussed at.”
As the only animal shelter in the county, the HCHS handles all animal control cases as well as rescues and drop-offs.
Recognizing its value, and what the commission would face without the efforts of the society, it has come through and is to be commended for it.
Now, it’s up to the society to raise $125,000, and they desperately need your help. Every dollar you raise will be matched by the county.