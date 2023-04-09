63ea866a59f2b.image

Casper was one of the dogs featured in the Hawkins County Humane Society's Lonely Hearts promotion in February to encourage adoption of its long-term residents.

It was a tough fight, but a majority of the Hawkins County Commission, having had its fill of debate, has come to the rescue of the Hawkins County Humane Society’s desperate need for space.

Pushing back against a motion to walk away from our furry friends by tabling the issue, the majority allocated $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the society’s building expansion, and another $125,000 in matching funds.

