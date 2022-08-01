Industrial Park

The proposed location of the industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant.

 Contributed

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.

A representative of Kingsport told the Hawkins County Commission about the deal. The new industrial park would be located at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, said John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director, at the behest of BAE Systems, the current contractor for HAAP.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video