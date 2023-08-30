It would appear that one or more members of the Hawkins County Emergency Medical Service board of directors has a personal issue with a veteran EMS supervisor, Wayne Elam. How else to explain the board’s vote to demote Elam without offering a justifiable reason for it?
Because of the board’s action, and previous complaints of harassment and intimidation, EMS employees have submitted a vote of no confidence to the board, giving notice of a mass resignation unless the board is replaced.
These officers are essential employees who are responsible for saving lives, and that is what they want to keep on doing. But they say they cannot work with this board. The board’s retaliatory action and failure to establish trust with EMS employees is cause for its removal, as is its structure. The board is composed mainly of members of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, a separate entity of Hawkins County EMS.
EMS employees are required to have a medical license and can give medical care to patients, while the rescue squad assists in rescue efforts without needing a medical license. This structure isn’t working.
The no confidence vote was precipitated by an executive session of the board and its vote to demote Elam. It instructed EMS Director Jason Murrell to inform Elam of its decision to demote him, but Murrell said the board gave him no concrete explanation as to the punitive action and that he was stunned by the decision.
“I was shocked by this disciplinary action that they had voted upon,” Murrell said. “That employee has done nothing out of what he’s been asked to do by me. He goes the extra mile to help this service to make sure that we continue to progress and that we are following the guidelines that we are required to follow. He tremendously helps our service, just like the other shift supervisors do.”
Murrell said the original reason for the demotion given by the board was “shady stuff.” But then he was told it was for personal complaints during a meeting with employees and Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte. At another meeting of board members and the mayor later Murrell said he was told it was for personnel issues.
There has yet to be an adequate and specific explanation as to why the board voted to publish Elam.
Murrell said EMS employees want the board to step down.
“The employees are saying that they want the board changed,” Murrell said. “They want the board members currently on the board to relinquish their position. They believe the board needs to be restructured so it’s a board that they feel will support them in progressing and moving forward.”
In a signed document, employees stated that they believe the board has created a hostile work environment and utilized retaliation, intimidation and oppression tactics. Murrell said employees expressed issues with board members using their position to exert control on the job.
“From what I’ve been told, they feel that some of the board members overuse that title outside of these walls,” Murrell said. “There’s been some discussion of board members using their title toward employees to get them to do what they’ve asked them to do on a call.”
EMS employees said they want to keep their jobs, and they want to continue serving the residents of Hawkins County. But they say they cannot work with a board that does not respect them.
The board should be replaced.
