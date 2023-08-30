DSC_0657.JPG

Wayne Elam

It would appear that one or more members of the Hawkins County Emergency Medical Service board of directors has a personal issue with a veteran EMS supervisor, Wayne Elam. How else to explain the board’s vote to demote Elam without offering a justifiable reason for it?

Because of the board’s action, and previous complaints of harassment and intimidation, EMS employees have submitted a vote of no confidence to the board, giving notice of a mass resignation unless the board is replaced.

