Some mean old goblins elsewhere have canceled trick-or-treating. In this region where spooks, ghosts and things that go bump abound, that’s a parental decision. But we would encourage parents to seriously think twice — three or more times if they’re waffling — about the potentials of trick-or-treating in the midst of climbing infection and death rates from COVID-19.
But local lore remains alive (all pun intended) and well. The spirits are drawn to once again walk the Earth on All Hallows Eve including the Lady in White, said to be the daughter of Rev. Frederick Ross who built Rotherwood Mansion in Kingsport in 1818. Legend has it that she was so distressed after her love drowned in the Holston River that she drowned herself. Some claim she still may be seen on occasion walking Netherland Inn Road, still in despair. Joshua Phipps, second owner of the mansion, is said to be in permanent residence there where his evil laugh may be heard on occasion.
Then there’s Kingsport’s Sensabaugh Hollow Road tunnel, built in the 1920s, with rumors of terrifying experiences since. Some claim to have heard crying babies; others footsteps that belonged to no one. Some say a homeless man broke into the nearby Sensabaugh home and kidnapped a child, which was cast into the Holston River.
Another story tells of a young woman chased out of her home who gave birth in the tunnel, with both expiring before morning. It’s her child that is said to scream through the night, inconsolable. And then there’s the tale of a young woman whose car stalled on one side of the tunnel. She ventured through to find help, never to be heard from again.
Across the state line, all manner of paranormal activity is said to haunt Abingdon’s Martha Washington Inn, built for Gen. Francis Preston and family in 1832. One account tells of a frightened guest stricken by the sound of a woman’s ring knocking on his door after hours. Apparently, the desk never told the gentleman that a predecessor in the room died in the arms of one who was not his wife.
Just several blocks away is the Tavern, built in 1779 and the oldest building in its original location in town. It’s said to be haunted by murdered card players, spirits of wounded Federal and Confederate fighting men brought there when it was a makeshift Civil War military hospital, and the so-called Tavern Tart who likes to pinch visitors on the backside.
If your children will be venturing out in pursuit of treats instead of listening to local ghostly lore, here’s some advice from health professionals.
Do not allow your children to trick-or-treat without you. Walk with them or follow them in a car. Children should have flashlights. They should wear a two-ply COVID-19 mask — be sure they can breathe comfortably. Limit the group size. Keep your child’s trick-or-treating group to just siblings or a close friend or two.
Limit the houses you visit. To limit unnecessary exposure to others, just go to a few homes on your street, or to visit just a few friends you know well. Social distance. Leave lots of space between any other trick-or-treaters. Plan ahead to avoid contact.
If you’re giving out treats, wear a mask and gloves and stay outside the front door or at the end of your driveway or yard. Instead of having kids reach into a communal candy bowl, use gloves to hand out treats. Take precautions while prepping goody bags.
Remember to have kids use hand sanitizer in between homes to further reduce risk.
Have a fun and safe Halloween.