DSC_1364.JPG

Road crews clear downed tree in front of Allandale Mansion on West Stone Drive.

The powerful thunderstorm that took down dozens of trees and some number of traffic signals throughout Kingsport July 29, leaving thousands of residents without power for hours, also littered streets and sidewalks and parks and playgrounds with debris, mostly small branches.

Scattered on the ground every now and then was a roof shingle, a plastic bag or an unrecognizable piece of someone’s property.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you