The powerful thunderstorm that took down dozens of trees and some number of traffic signals throughout Kingsport July 29, leaving thousands of residents without power for hours, also littered streets and sidewalks and parks and playgrounds with debris, mostly small branches.
Scattered on the ground every now and then was a roof shingle, a plastic bag or an unrecognizable piece of someone’s property.
When you are handed a mess like that, somebody has to clean it up. And we tip our hat to the city employees who took it all in stride.
They’re still at it. After all, the city has 490 miles of concrete and asphalt streets, about the driving distance from Kingsport to Cleveland, Ohio. And the street maintenance division of the city’s public works department is responsible for every foot of it.
Two days after the storm, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds reported to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that public works had already cleared more than 70 trees from city rights of way.
“Most of them we had to lay the tree debris down next to the road to continue working,” McReynolds said. “All of that will be cleaned up as our grabber trucks come through.”
McReynolds said 10 traffic signals sustained damage, and at points throughout the city there were dozens of signals out. He predicted a heavy month for brush pickup due to the number of downed trees throughout the city. In time, public works will be visiting all city parks and other public spaces to clear downed trees and brush.
That storm and others also have delayed construction at Riverbend Park, the city’s newest. A fishing pier and embankment were washed out, and the contract has been renewed to complete the park by the end of the year. It may be finished by November.
“Everyone is wanting to get the project completed as soon as possible,” McReynolds said.
The strong winds in this storm, blowing sideways where we live and bending trees sometimes to their limit, reminded of a similar scene nine years ago when a more powerful storm took down an unoccupied portable classroom at Kingsley Elementary School while breaking 30 windows in the main building. Some 19,000 city residents were without power for a time.
Thanks to utility crews who also worked hard to restore electric power and cable TV. When the TV’s out, we may turn to a book. But when the power’s out and you can’t find a flashlight, you may not know what to do with yourself. We’re too dependent on electronics.
The folks at public works and other city departments who help including police and fire are busy every day making Kingsport a great place to live, work and play, but we appreciate them all the more when we get a storm like that and they go to work, in the rain, in sometimes dangerous situations, to our benefit.