When Houston Methodist Hospital suspended 178 employees who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they sued in federal court. But Federal Judge Lynn N. Hughes gave them their walking papers, saying the hospital was trying to do its business of saving lives without giving patients the virus, and that employees who refused the hospital’s working conditions simply need to work elsewhere.
“If a worker refuses an assignment, changed office, earlier start time, or other directive, he may be properly fired. Every employment includes limits on the worker’s behavior in exchange for his remuneration,” Hughes wrote. “That is all part of the bargain.”
In a right-to-work state such as Tennessee the judge’s ruling is all the more sound and justifiable, but apparently not for freshman Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport. She has introduced legislation in the U.S. House to prevent employers from acting in any way against employees who refuse vaccination including in hiring, advancement or discharge.
Her bill would also prohibit, subject to fines, anyone or any business “discriminating” against an individual who is not vaccinated “in the full and equal enjoyment of goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages or accommodation.”
Worse, imagine a new coronavirus more deadly than COVID-19. The government would certainly require we again turn to masks to protect ourselves and each other, but not if Rep. Harshbarger has her way. Her bill would also implement a five-year ban on government vaccine mandates for vaccines first authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through Emergency Use Authorization, as were current COVID vaccines.
It’s not all a bad piece of legislation. Harshbarger’s bill has one redeeming provision as per it’s title, the “No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act.”
The bill would prohibit any federal COVID-19 vaccine passport or similar system of tracking individuals for proof of vaccination and prohibit the U.S. working with third parties such as airlines in developing and imposing restrictions.
“Our society needs to return to normal as soon as possible,” she said. The nation’s children and businesses have “suffered enough from strict lockdowns, and our economy is in desperate need of employees who will return to work.” She said banning “vaccine passports will expedite the return to normal.” The Senate companion bill was filed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
We agree that vaccine passports are unnecessary and potentially unconstitutional, but the bill’s intrusion on the private workplace should be easily and quickly rejected. It’s just more government overreach, contrary to Harshbarger’s admonition that “vaccine passports are a restriction on individual liberties, period.”
Harshbarger has time to modify it.
Let’s hope she does so.