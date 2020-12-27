The word “hero” gets tossed around a lot these days, but there is no better definition of a hero than someone who puts his or her life on the line for others, people like Jon Hamblin of Kingsport and Ray Watson of Church Hill.
Watson owns Service Plus Termite and Pest Control, and he and Hamblin were in Bean Station Dec. 14 on a job when Watson spotted a house on fire. They wasted no time getting there and “when we pulled in, nobody else was there and the house was going up,” Hamblin said. In searching around the house, they spotted a woman trapped inside.
“The lady was stuck,” Hamblin said. The house had a deck which was divided into space for the woman’s two dogs. “She couldn’t make it. She had hooked her pants. She said, ‘I’m hooked, I can’t get out,’ and the flames were shooting up behind her,” Hamblin said.
“As I went to get her and I carried her, the flames had already engulfed everything. We literally dove through the flames to get her out.” Hamblin added, “Ray got in and let the two dogs out and checked for anybody else as long as he could. It was very hot and I got a few little burns on me here and there, and fortunately, Ray was unscathed. Her hair caught on fire as we dove through, but it went out. It was pretty intense.
“I grabbed her and picked her up, almost like a bouncer would throw you out of a bar. As we were running across, the front window blew out and that’s where it engulfed us in flames and like I said, I got a few little burns here and there. No big deal. Her hair actually caught on fire but I was able to throw her free, and then dive under the flames. By that time Ray had already checked as much as he could inside and rescued the dogs.
“So we got her and moved her to a safe position. I used the decking for the escape,” said Hamblin.
After fire and police personnel arrived on the scene, Hamblin and Watson left and continued about their business. Hamblin said there was nothing more they could do, and they didn’t want to be in the way. Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim McWhorter said the woman was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment.
McWhorter said the home was a complete loss, and a family member took care of the victim. The cause of the fire is not known.
Hamblin is an Army veteran, and Watson is a Navy veteran. Hamblin said he believes their military training served them well.
“At one moment we were literally engulfed on all sides, and I literally threw her to get her clear and dove under (the flames),” Hamblin said.
“She and I both basically went through the fire.” He added, “We were just glad that we were able to get there in time. I really believe she wouldn’t have lasted much longer.”
There is no question that the fire victim would have perished if not for Hamblin and Watson. There is no question they put their lives on the line to save her. They are heroes and are to be recognized for this courageous act.