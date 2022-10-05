Mount Carmel Pedestrian Path

The red line shows the Mount Carmel pedestrian path location. The path will have a grass buffer between Main Street and Highway 11-W.

It may take several years, but actions are afoot for a significant expansion of Kingsport’s 10-mile Greenbelt, opening a path west into Hawkins County.

Mount Carmel has taken the first step, passing a resolution that would eventually connect it with Kingsport’s Greenbelt via a walking and biking trail, the first transportation method of its kind in that part of Hawkins County.

