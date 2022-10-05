It may take several years, but actions are afoot for a significant expansion of Kingsport’s 10-mile Greenbelt, opening a path west into Hawkins County.
Mount Carmel has taken the first step, passing a resolution that would eventually connect it with Kingsport’s Greenbelt via a walking and biking trail, the first transportation method of its kind in that part of Hawkins County.
Mount Carmel has applied for a state grant that would allow it to create the pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Greenbelt at the Netherland Inn Bridge on the North Fork of the Holston River. City Manager Emily Wood has already started working on a draft for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“Unlike many communities in Tennessee and nationwide, Mount Carmel does not have a greenway walking/pedestrian and bicycle pathway that can be utilized for transportation as well as recreational (health) purposes,” states the town’s draft application. “The citizens of Mount Carmel and surrounding communities, including Church Hill and the western portions of Kingsport, are in need of an alternate transportation facility that can link to nearby neighborhoods, commercial sites, schools and parks.”
Phase 1 of the project would involve constructing a 10-foot-wide asphalt pathway starting near the intersection of Main Street and Dover Avenue. It would use the existing right of way to create the path, which would end at Hammond Avenue near Mount Carmel City Hall. Eventually, in future phases, the town would construct similar paths from City Hall to the eastern city limits, where it would connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt, which offers users more route options.
The path would be wide enough to be used for bike travel. The draft grant application states that this would be the first transportation method of its kind in that part of Hawkins County.
“The town of Mount Carmel currently does not have any facility of this type,” states the draft application. “This is a long-term goal for the community. Based on the location and design, this facility should provide an excellent example of civic unity, working with TDOT, the city government, citizens and state and local officials and representatives. It will be the first such multimodal transportation facility for this part of Hawkins County, linking neighborhoods, parks, schools, and commerce and medical sites.”
The draft application recognizes that the proposed trail would have a significant social impact on the community by linking many different activity centers.
The path would also provide safety to pedestrians and bicyclists who are currently forced to travel using the highway or people’s front yards. The path will also have an ADA compatible design that provides added safety features.
Congratulations Mount Carmel for taking this step to provide residents a unique and healthy activity that holds the promise of uniting communities along 11W.