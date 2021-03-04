The Tennessee General Assembly has found it necessary to clarify that Gov. Bill Lee’s authority over the state’s system of public education includes that he may, by executive order, require that they open. It’s come down to politics: Republicans believe the governor should have that authority, while Democrats do not.
The basis of our constitutional republic is separation of powers. The executive, whether a governor or the president, is responsible for executing the law, while the power to make law rests with the legislative branch, which directly represents the people. And while localities pay for and operate schools, they are required to do so under state law — not federal law.
Education is not a constitutional right. For that matter, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t grant rights. Rather, it guarantees them, writes Laurence M. Vance for the TenthAmendmentCenter.com. “The Constitution specifically guarantees certain natural rights, imposes limits on the government’s power, and explicitly declares that all powers not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution are reserved to the states or the people.”
And the people of Tennessee — and all other states — through their state constitutions have mandated that state legislatures provide for a system of free public schools to guarantee to all children of school age in each state the opportunity to obtain an education.
Our schools are operated locally, but some decisions seem up for debate, including whether schools should be open or not.
That’s been a matter of dispute in this pandemic, and legislation is now moving through the legislature to allow the governor to issue an executive order requiring schools to offer in-person learning. The GOP-dominant state Senate easily passed the measure on a 27-5 vote with only Democratic senators opposing.
The bill comes after Republican leaders criticized Shelby and Davidson counties — the state’s most populous counties with Democratic strongholds — after they declined to provide an in-person schooling option for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While both counties have since reopened to in-person teaching, GOP lawmakers want to ensure that the governor can intervene in overruling any future decision to close schools.
Gov. Lee declared earlier this year that districts that refused to offer in-person learning were not using science to make such decisions — a criticism that has sparked objections from Democratic lawmakers and education advocates.
Lee’s administration has particularly focused on Tennessee’s dismal third-grade reading scores, warning that student learning was suffering outside the classroom.
According to the bill, school districts would have the authority to decide whether to remain open, but ultimately an executive order by the governor directing schools to return to the classroom would supersede the local level.
The state requires schools exist and so should guarantee children have access to them.