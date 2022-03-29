Inflation is costing the average American household an additional $300 a month, prompting some states to step up and help residents cope.
In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills wants to send checks of $850 to each resident to offset inflation. Next door in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott proposes returning half of a $90 million surplus in the state education fund to taxpayers, about $270 per household.
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is suggesting $400 per vehicle. Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has signed a bill refunding $500 for married couples filing jointly and lesser amounts for other filers. And Gov. David Ige of Hawaii wants to send state residents $100 per person.
Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee has also come to the rescue. Lee is suggesting a 30-day suspension of the state and local grocery sales taxes. That’s 4% of your grocery bill if there’s no local tax. The federal government says the average monthly grocery bill is $386. And so, Gov. Lee’s answer to Tennesseans struggling with inflation is about $15.
Governor, if Tennessee was in dire financial straits we’d suggest you keep it. But it’s isn’t, which makes this proposal laughable.
Tennessee collected $2.15 billion more in taxes and fees than it budgeted for the first seven months of this fiscal year, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. Commissioner Butch Eley said February’s $1.2 billion collection was $212 million more than estimated and $111.7 million more than February of last year.
Indeed, sales tax collections were $163.5 million more than estimated for February alone, and are $1.3 billion more than estimated for this fiscal year. At this pace, Tennessee will finish the fiscal year with an approximate $3 billion surplus in taxes and fees.
That’s money the state did not expect and has not budgeted. It wouldn’t affect the budget one cent if every bit of it was returned to taxpayers. Let’s see, Tennessee has 2,639,000 households and will end the year with an extra $3 billion. That comes out to $1,137 per household.
Nobody’s asking for that much despite that the state can afford it. But for heaven’s sake, Tennessee can surely do better than $15. Senate Speaker Randy McNally has floated the idea of waiving the vehicle registration fee for a year.
How generous. That $29 will really help out. At least it beats the governor’s idea.
Lawmakers, residents need your help. Inflation rose to yet another new 40-year high in February, during which the Consumer Price Index rose to 7.9% annually. It marked the highest inflation rate increase since January 1982, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, also surpassing records set the previous two months.
How about you and the governor quit playing games and get serious? We can do the math, and what you have proposed is insulting at best.