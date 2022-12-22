FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Lee announced Friday, Dec. 16, that the independent review into the state's lethal injection procedure has been completed, but refused to immediately release the report's findings.
Once again, businessman-turned-politician Gov. Bill Lee is denying public access to a public document. Lee announced Dec. 16 that an independent review into the state’s lethal injection procedure has been completed. But he refuses to immediately release the findings, saying he’ll do so before the end of the year.
Lee denies he’s attempting to bury any potentially negative findings over the holidays. Rather, “I think it’s important that I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” he said.
We give the governor an “A” for political speak. Most of us consume information, as we do food. Gov. Lee “absorbs” it, as do jellyfish and sea anemones. Similarly, most of us give thought to information while Gov. Lee “internalizes” it. Ouch.
The governor says he needs time to read the report before it’s distributed to the public. But it’s not his report. It’s our report. And as with the governor, we should have the same privilege to take all the time we wish to read it. Why should the public, which paid for the report and which, under state law, owns it, have to wait on the governor to get around to reading it?
The report deals with the state’s process for killing people. Lee paused all executions in May after acknowledging that the state had failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested. The oversight forced Lee to abruptly halt the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to die in April. The governor’s office then refused to release records that could have illuminated his decision.
Lee appointed former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to review circumstances that led to the failure. Documents obtained through a public records request later showed that at least two people knew the night before that the lethal injection drugs the state planned to use hadn’t undergone required testing.
Lee maintains his administration is being transparent with the report even as he refuses to release it, a contradiction in terms. Nor is it the first time he’s kept a report in the dark. Last year the state was sued over its decision to deny public access to a report recommending how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that a contractor undertook at the request of the Lee administration.
The Public Citizen Litigation Group helped file the suit against the state’s Department of Human Resources, which denied access to what is without doubt a public record which, as per state law, must be made available upon request. The suit maintained that there is no basis for Tennessee to withhold a report from the public.
But the Lee administration has ignored state law in hiding information from public view, and the governor’s office “regularly cites deliberative process to exclude certain documents.” Early in his administration, Lee’s office also cited “executive privilege” more than a dozen times as a reason to withhold some records. Tennessee statutes, including the state’s open records laws, do not define executive privilege. The Tennessee Constitution does not mention it.