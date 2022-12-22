Executions Tennessee

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Lee announced Friday, Dec. 16, that the independent review into the state's lethal injection procedure has been completed, but refused to immediately release the report's findings.

Once again, businessman-turned-politician Gov. Bill Lee is denying public access to a public document. Lee announced Dec. 16 that an independent review into the state’s lethal injection procedure has been completed. But he refuses to immediately release the findings, saying he’ll do so before the end of the year.

Lee denies he’s attempting to bury any potentially negative findings over the holidays. Rather, “I think it’s important that I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” he said.

